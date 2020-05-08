Vanessa Hudgens Sizzles In A Cut-Out Snakeskin-Print Swimsuit

Vanessa showed off her fit and toned body in a revealing one-piece.

Vanessa Hudgens set pulses racing again this week when she snapped a sizzling photo of herself in a cut-out swimsuit. The actress and singer put on a sultry display when she wowed her 39.1 million followers on May 7 as she slipped into a snakeskin-print one-piece which featured a large cut-out to show off her toned tummy.

The former High School Musical star showed plenty of skin in the revealing swimwear look as she posed for the camera while sitting on her bed.

The photo, which can be seen via The Daily Mail and showed Vanessa posing on white linen, put the star’s seriously toned figure on full display and was a selfie she shot with her left hand. The top of the swimsuit plunged low at the top to reveal her decolletage and was high cut at the bottom to make her legs look extra long.

The swimsuit was made entirely of a blue snakeskin-print material which hugged her every curve. It had a drawstring design that stretched vertically across her chest and was pulled tight to make the look that little bit more plunging. Vanessa tied the snakeskin-print strings into a big bow with the ends dangling down over her toned tummy.

It featured a very large diamond-shaped cut-out on her middle to reveal her toned abs and her bellybutton piercing. The bathing suit was also cut high in line with her bellybutton to put her tanned legs on display as she seemingly sat with her legs apart on the side of her bed.

Vanessa’s glowing all-over tan was on full show, while she opted for a fun filter on her face. The star — who previously wowed fans in a polka dot bikini just last weekend — opted for a look that put several blue cartoon butterflies, which perfectly matched the color of her bathing suit, underneath her eyes an freckles on her nose.

She also sported several long gold chain necklaces that stretched down over her chest.

The Grease Live actress appeared to wear little to no makeup for the bedroom photo and had her long, brunette hair down and wavy as it sat over her shoulders. She also rocked a chunky black hair band.

But this isn’t the first time this week that Vanessa’s fans have been treated to a look at her in her swimwear.

The “Come Back To Me” singer rocked a pretty revealing red swimsuit in an Instagram upload she posted in celebration of Cinco de Mayo on May 5. That snap featured two photos of Vanessa, which were actually mirror images of one another, as she struck a pose in another very high cut swimsuit with a sombrero on her head.