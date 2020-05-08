‘Saturday Night Live’ Season Finale Will Be Show’s Third At-Home Episode

The show will wrap Season 45 remotely.

Saturday Night Live will air its Season 45 finale with a third at-home episode. The late-night comedy sketch series has broadcast its last two episodes under the banner of SNL at Home with taped segments due to the coronavirus pandemic and will follow that model for its last show of the season, which will air May 9. The show, prior to the coronavirus pandemic, was been taped at 30 Rockefeller Plaza in New York City in front of a live audience, since 1975.

The series stars Beck Bennett, Aidy Bryant, Michael Che, Pete Davidson, Mikey Day, Chloe Fineman, Heidi Gardner, Colin Jost, Kate McKinnon, Alex Moffat, Kyle Mooney, Ego Nwodim, Chris Redd, Cecily Strong, Kenan Thompson, Melissa Villasenor, and Bowen Yang. All have been working from home in the production of remote sketches for the series.

As of press time, there has been no official announcement on the host or the musical guest for the series finale stated The Hollywood Reporter.

For the series’ first remote broadcast on April 11, Tom Hanks was the host and Coldplay’s Chris Martin the musical guest. For the second episode two weeks later, Brad Pitt appeared as Dr. Anthony Fauci. Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases for the April 25 show and Miley Cyrus was the musical guest.

Also appearing during the previous episodes were a multitude of celebrities in cameo spots including Adam Sandler, Alec Baldwin, Charles Barkley, Paul Rudd, and SNL alums Fred Armisen, Jason Sudeikis, Bill Hader John Mulaney, Maya Rudolph, Tina Fey, Amy Poehler, Molly Shannon, Ana Gasteyer and Rachel Dratch.

Each season, the series produces roughly 21 new episodes. Due to the pandemic, production on SNL ground to a halt on after its March 7 edition hosted by Daniel Craig and featuring a musical performance by The Weeknd. The NBC program had been on a scheduled hiatus for two weeks thereafter and was slated to return for a March 28 episode featuring John Krasinski as host with musical guest Dua Lipa. That episode was scrapped as production in the show’s New York City studios was halted.

The show released a video promoting their final episode of the season to Instagram as seen above, featuring bloopers and outtakes from SNL cast members’ remote home skits.

Fans responded to the clip and the realization that this will mark an earlier-than-usual end to the sketch comedy series for the season.

“SNL at Home was what was getting me through the quarantine!” remarked one fan.

“Can’t wait, you guys have outdone yourselves with all the challenges! We are blown away!” said a second viewer.

“It seems like y’all just had something started after a long hiatus and now it’s ending too early,” said third Instagram user.