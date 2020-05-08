Lil Wayne’s Daughter, Reginae Carter, Reunites With Her Old Girl Group For A Fun Dance Video

Reginae and the rest of the original OMG Girlz appeared in the TikTok video.

Reginae Carter danced with a few familiar faces in a video that she shared with her 5 million Instagram followers on Thursday. The short clip, which was also shared on TikTok, reminded the T.I. & Tiny: Family Hustle star’s fans that she once tried to follow in the footsteps of her famous father, Lil Wayne, by pursuing a musical career.

The video began with a shot of Reginae dancing in her living room. The 21-year-old social media influencer was rocking an outfit from Fashion Nova that she had shared a photo of in a previous Instagram post. It included a pair of skintight blue athletic shorts that showed a lot of leg. Reginae paired the tiny bottoms with a baggy color-block sweatshirt in blue, lavender, and white. She had her hair pulled up in a high bun, and she was wearing a wide white headband.

Reginae was shown swaying her hips and performing a series of arm movements to upbeat instrumental music as she flashed her dazzling smile at the camera. The video then cut to a shot of a different dancer, Lolo Rodriguez, performing the same choreography in the same room. Zonnique Pullins and Lolo’s sister, Bahja, were subsequently shown dancing solo before the video ended with a shot of all four women together. They were smiling as they swayed their hips from side-to-side and held their arms up in the air. In the caption of her post, Reginae identified her fellow performers as the original members of the girl group OMG Girlz.

When she was younger, Reginae performed with the group under the stage name “Baby Carter.” Her bandmates were Zonnique “Star” Pullins, Bahja “Beauty” Rodriguez, and Lourdes “Lolo” Rodriguez. The members of OMG Girlz appeared alongside Reginae and her mother, Toya Johnson, on the reality shows Tiny and Toya and T.I. and Tiny: The Family Hustle.

Reginae’s Instagram followers were thrilled to see her back with the band. As of this writing, her video has received over 67,000 likes and hundreds of comments. Many of the remarks came from nostalgic OMG Girlz fans who shared lyrics from their favorite songs.

“AW I miss y’all together,” read one response to her video.

“A TikTok I didn’t know I needed,” another fan wrote.

“I need a OMG Girlz reunion neowwwwwww,” a third comment read.

“OMG GIRLZ where y’all at? Star, Lolo, Beauty and it’s me Baby Carter wassup!! Used to be my sh*t,” a fourth admirer remarked.

Reginae may no longer be pursuing a musical career, but her former bandmate and close pal, Zonnique, is still making music. Reginae recently helped her friend promote one of her new singles by twerking to the tune in another popular video that she shared on her Instagram page.