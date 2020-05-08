Lisa Lanceford Shows Off Enviable Sculpted Figure In Intense Ab Workout

On Thursday, May 7, Lisa Lanceford added her latest home workout to her large collection on social media site Instagram. The workout gave viewers an eyeful of the fitness model’s sculpted figure and toned ab muscles.

Lisa wore a lime-green sports bra with spaghetti straps and a pinched design up the middle of the chest. She paired the top with ribbed gray leggings that rose high on her hips and extended to her ankles. The leggings clung to Lisa’s long, lean legs while a gap between her upper and lower halves showed off her chiseled abdomen.

The fitness trainer wore a pair of gray sneakers for some of the exercises, while for others, she simply wore a pair of gray socks. Lisa’s long, dark tresses were secured at her neck in a low bun and she appeared to be wearing a bit of mascara and lip gloss. The model completed the look with a black exercise watch on one wrist.

The post was broken up into five sections, each containing a video clip of one exercise in the ab circuit. Lisa performed the exercises in what appeared to be her living room, using a pink exercise mat and gray chair for equipment. The first clip in the set began with a still photo of the trainer. Lisa had her leggings pulled down to expose her entire abdomen, giving her followers an unobstructed view of her tight tummy.

Lisa demonstrated in and outs first, sitting with her legs raised and extended out in front of her while her arms supported her weight. The second video featured crunches, which Lisa performed with her feet elevated. The third exercise in the circuit was the incline cross body mountain climber, which required Lisa to support her weight on the chair. She followed up with more in and outs, this time going high to low, and completed the workout with decline mountain climbers.

In the caption of the post, Lisa instructed her followers to complete the exercises as a circuit, spending 30 seconds on each exercise. They should complete the exercises one after the other with no rests and take a 30-second rest between rounds. Lisa recommended they complete three rounds of the circuit.

The workout earned nearly 30,000 likes and dozens of comments from fans leaving their feedback on the exercises.

“This is killer,” one Instagram user commented.

“Ooo the last one looks intense and hardcore but definitely giving it a go!!,” another follower wrote.