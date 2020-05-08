Abby Dowse Flaunts Insane Body & Tight Abs In Sexy Sportswear

Abby Dowse has been living in her sweatpants lately, as the model confessed in today’s Instagram post. The Aussie bombshell took to the popular social media platform early in the morning ET to share a photo of her rocking a pair of bubblegum-pink “trackies” that looked cozy yet indisputably flattering on her fit figure. Although the outfit was meant to be casual, she kept her look sexy with a revealing, tight crop top, opting to go braless under the snug number. The hot look drove fans into a frenzy, reeling in more than 5,300 likes in just 45 minutes of posting.

“It just doesn’t get any better than this right here…” one Instagram user commented on the photo, leaving a string of fire emoji.

“In sweats or a ball gown you look unbelievably gorgeous,” penned another, who further expressed their admiration for the sizzling blonde with a heart-eyes and raising-hands emoji.

Abby put her insane body on full display in the eye-popping upload. Snapped in her posh, all-white living room, she was standing in the middle of the room with her hands stuffed in her pockets, coyly glancing down at her feet. She slipped her thumbs under the wide, elastic waistband and tugged down on her sweats, showing off her chiseled tummy. Her white crop top cut off at the ribs, further flaunting her gym-honed midriff and killer abs.

The clingy item was an one-shoulder design with a square neckline that covered her cleavage. A thick shoulder strap offered support to the skimpy garment, which hugged her bust, emphasizing her voluptuous assets. The look bared her other shoulder and both her arms, in addition to her midsection. Abby flashed a bit of extra skin by pulling up her pant legs to show off her supple calves. She was wearing white sneakers to match her top and raised one knee, flaunting her slender ankle in the tantalizing pose.

The model kept up her bling game with the usual collection of accessories, which included massive hoop earrings, a shiny bracelet, and a pair of pendant necklaces adorning her decolletage. She pulled up her long, golden tresses into a messy bun and secured it with a pink scrunchie that perfectly mirrored the color of her leisure pants. Two rebel tendrils coquettishly framed her face, calling attention to her subtle, natural-looking glam.

Abby didn’t appear to be wearing too much makeup, only highlighting her pretty features with a thick coat of mascara and a glossy pink shade on her lips.

In her caption, the hottie credited online retailer, Missy Empire, for her sporty outfit, adding a purple-heart emoji that seemed to coordinate with her pastel-toned bottoms.

The post received a lot of attention from her fans, who were particularly impressed with the model’s fierce physique.

“Looking super fit,” read one of the gushing messages that quickly amassed under the photo, trailed by a star-struck emoji.

“My God that belly…” was another comment, followed by four fire emoji.