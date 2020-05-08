Simone Biles Shares A Rear View Of A Tiny Black Bikini: ‘I Got Sinning On My Mind’

The gymnast posed in front of her pool and showed off a new hairstyle.

Simone Biles stunned her fans by flaunting her backside in revealing bikini in her latest social media upload. On Thursday, the 23-year-old Olympic champion took to Instagram to share the sizzling snap with her 3.8 million followers, and they seemed to agree that her swimsuit was a winning look.

Simone, who is the world’s most-decorated gymnast, was leaving little of her muscular physique to the imagination in a two-piece that had a thong back. She was standing to the side with her body slightly angled and her back arched, which made her pert posterior the focal point of her photo.

The beloved athlete was showing off her perfect posture, standing up straight to proudly display her strong back and shoulder muscles. Simone had her arms crossed in front of her chest, which drew attention to her muscular left bicep. The pose completely hid the front of her bikini top from view, but the garment’s unique sides were visible. Instead of one string, a trio of thin straps were stretched around Simone’s powerful upper body. They were all connected to thick pieces of black fabric, which were knotted in the middle of Simone’s back. The ends of the ties hung down so that the tips barely brushed the top curve of her derriere.

Simone accessorized her swimsuit with multiple silver earrings in her left ear. They included a small hoop dangling from her earlobe and a stud in her upper earlobe. She was also sporting helix and tragus piercings.

The sun was beaming down on Simone, and she was protecting her eyes from its blindingly bright light with a pair of over-sized black sunglasses. The gymnast was rocking long box braids, which she was wearing pulled up in a high ponytail. The braids were undone and curled at the ends.

In the caption of her post, Simone quoted a lyric from the Ed Sheeran song “Bloodstream.”

Since it was initially posted, Simone’s photo has received over 171,000 likes and 1,100 comments from her Instagram followers.

“You sin in a classy way,” read one response to her caption.

“Mamma mía! What a Body, Simone!” another admirer wrote.

“You’ve got the body of a goddess,” a third commenter read.

“You go girl…give it to’em,” a fourth fan remarked.

Simone’s latest swimsuit photo shoot took place at the same pool where she posed a few days ago. As reported by The Inquisitr, the gymnast delighted her fans by rocking a tiger-print bikini and seemingly making a witty reference to the hit Netflix docuseries Tiger King.