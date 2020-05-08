Lily Allen Possibly Confirms That She’s Engaged To David Harbour After Flaunting Her Abs And Flashing A Ring

Lily responded to a fan's comment about the ring on her finger.

Lily Allen took to Instagram to show off her chiseled stomach, but many of her eagle-eyed fans were more focused on the massive glittering ring on her left hand. A remark Lily made in response to question about the jewelry further fueled speculation that she’s engaged to her boyfriend, actor David Harbour.

On Thursday, the 35-year-old British songstress shared a mirror selfie with her 1.2 million Instagram followers. Lily was flaunting her fit physique in an all-black ensemble that included an athletic crop top. The garment clung to her toned chest and midsection. It somewhat resembled a long sports bra with thicker shoulder straps and plunging V neck. The top left a wide strip of Lily’s tan midriff exposed, revealing her impressively sculpted ab muscles. The “Hard Out Here” songstress completed her outfit with a pair of skintight black leggings or shorts with a waistline that hit right below the bellybutton.

Lily was standing in front of a round mirror and using her right hand to snap a selfie. She had her left hand on her hip. Her only visible accessory was a large ring on that same hand, and it just happened to be on her engagement ring finger.

In the caption of her post, Lily predicted that commenters on The Daily Mail website were going to accuse her of editing her photo after it was published there. However, she boasted that she is naturally “RIPPED.”

In response to the photo, many of the “Not Fair” hitmaker’s fans praised her abs, but others honed in on the sparkler pictured beside her six-pack.

“Um…. engagement ring??????????????” one of Lily’s Instagram followers wrote in the comments section of her post.

The actress responded to the question by referencing a famous line from the movie Fight Club.

“First rule of engagement club………” Lily replied.

This cryptic answer seemed to imply that Lily is a member of the “engagement club,” meaning that she’s not going to talk about her membership in said club. However, her remark certainly got her fans buzzing about the possibility that her American boyfriend of less than a year has popped the question.

“Congratulations!!!! Some happy news during this sh*tty *ss time,” one admirer wrote.

As reported by The Inquisitr, Lily and 45-year-old Stranger Things actor David Harbour have been dating since at least October of last year, which is when they were first spotted locking lips in public.

According to E! News, Lily and David are currently self-isolating together with Lily’s two daughters, Ethel, 8, and Marnie, 7, who she shares with ex-husband Sam Cooper. Last week, David and the girls threw a mini surprise birthday party for Lily. In a video that the My Thoughts Exactly writer shared on her Instagram page, David could be seen in his bathrobe as he led everyone in singing “Happy Birthday” to Lily.