Julia Rose Flaunts Sideboob & Booty In New Instagram Pic

Julia Rose took to her Instagram page yesterday to share a sexy new photo to tantalize her 4.7 million followers. She showed off her sideboob and booty in the image thanks to her revealing ensemble. The model opted to go topless and rocked a sheer, bright yellow thong.

She posed in the corner of a kitchen and glanced over her left shoulder with a smoldering expression on her face. She hugged her booty with her hands and called attention to her curves. And since she didn’t wear a top, her chest was censored with a yellow heart emoji. She kept the color theme rolling with her matching, high-waisted bottoms and a yellow lemon was placed on the counter beside her.

Julia wore her hair down in luxurious, large waves and her blond highlights popped against her dark locks. Her makeup application seemed to include light, shimmery eyeshadow, dark mascara, blush, and glossy dark pink lipstick.

Beside the model was a dishwasher, microwave, and a blue windowsill with a small plant.

She was well-lit in the snap with a golden yellow glow that came from the left side of the frame.

Moreover, Julia tagged Shag Mag in the post in order to promote her publication. The geotag also revealed that the image was taken in Los Angeles, California.

The sultry share has been liked over 407,600 times so far and her dedicated followers headed to the comments section to share their reactions.

“If you need something better than Jake lmk,” wrote an admirer, alluding to her rumored boyfriend, and their comment received over 248 likes.

Many people took up her request to share their best pick-up lines, with many people posting risqué messages.

“Are you a pandemic? Because you have my heart on lockdown,” said a devotee, and their message was also very popular, racking up over 265 likes.

“Are you from France? Because Eiffel for you…,” noted a third supporter.

“Are you into legos? (Hoping she says yes) Then let’s build a relationship together,” suggested a fourth follower.

Julia shared another topless snap on April 28, that time rocking tiny neon orange bikini bottoms. They had clear straps that rested high on her waist and its color popped against her deep tan. She stood with her hands in front of her in a praying position, something she alluded to in the caption. The model wore her hair in a low ponytail and her loose bangs framed her face. She parted her lips and was photographed in a foyer.