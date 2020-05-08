Danielley Ayala Shares Super Sexy Selfies From The Bathtub

Danielley Ayala has been showcasing her curvy figure in a variety of different outfits on Instagram lately, but in her newest share from yesterday, she opted to go without any clothing. She posted five selfies in the set, and she left little to the imagination in the very sexy snaps from the bathtub.

In the first photo, Danielley posed in the bathtub with one hand in the air as she threw up the “rock on” sign. She held the phone with her other hand and it obscured her face from view. It was hard to miss her cleavage as she went topless and only censored her chest with bubbles.

The model wore her hair up in a messy bun and didn’t seem to be wearing any accessories.

Beside her was a white marble wall, and in the background was a modern walk-in shower with gray tiling and a clear door.

In the second picture, the model gave her fans a peek at her face. She leaned back in the tub and raised her legs out of the water. She wore a white face mask that covered her nose, cheeks, and chin. Danielley glanced directly at the camera and placed one hand by her mouth.

The rest of the images were variations of the first two, and included two more snaps of herself sitting up. In one of the photos, she sat with her hand on the edge of the tub. And in another, her hand was raised again with the “rock on” sign. Moreover, the model shared another shot of her leaning back with her feet in the air. She glanced up towards the ceiling and made a flirty kissy face.

The series has racked up over 469,500 likes so far with many fans taking to the comments section to gush about the daring shots.

“OMG!! you just made my Day!!” exclaimed an adoring follower.

“Always looking hot Dani,” complimented a second social media user, punctuating their message with a string of fire emoji.

“This is great!!” declared another devotee.

“Oh my what a picture,” wrote a fourth supporter.

Danielley flaunted her cleavage in another recent Instagram update from three days ago. That time, she rocked a skimpy swimsuit that hugged her chest and left her curves on show. She glanced into the distance with her lips pursed in a small smile. She wore her hair down brushed her locks in front of her eyes. Is the backdrop was a patio area with seating, a manicured lawn, and tall green shrubbery. The image was taken on a sunny day.