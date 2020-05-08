Daniella Chavez Shares Sexy TikTok Video Of Her Twerking To DJ Chino

Chilean bombshell Daniella Chavez demonstrated her twerking skills in a bootylicious TikTok video shared to her Instagram page Thursday night. Clad in a skintight, semi-sheer outfit, the Playboy bombshell worked her curves to the tune of DJ Chino’s “Baila Como Twerk,” all the while shooting a beaming smile at the camera.

The clip started off with a shot of Daniella seemingly talking to someone in the room. The model had her back to the camera and was gesticulating enthusiastically, as if engrossed in a bubbly conversation. At one point, she looked over her shoulder, feigning surprise to be caught on camera. She lifted her hands in the air in a hopeless gesture and dropped her booty, shaking her hips as the music started pumping.

Needless to say, followers were entranced with the seductive performance, taking to the comments section by the masses to shower Daniella with praise.

“Wooow… amazing body,” wrote one Instagrammer, adding three fire emoji.

“Shake it darling,” read another message, which was prefaced with a trio of fire emoji.

The sizzling blonde was wearing a sleeveless black jumpsuit that fit her like a glove, emphasizing all of her curves. The one-piece was a backless, halterneck design that showed plenty of skin, and featured a ribbed texture that was particularly noticeable on the backside. The jumpsuit was nearly see-through, offering a great view of her bodacious derriere and teasing the tiny thong that Daniella appeared to be wearing underneath. The hottie opted to go braless under the snug item, which was scandalously deep-cut on the side and flashed a generous amount of sideboob. Her supple waist was also accentuated in the clingy outfit, as were her strong, curvy thighs.

Daniella wore her hair down and parted in the center, letting her long, platinum-blond tresses tumble down her back and graze her posterior. Some of her locks were brushed over her shoulder and bounced up and down as the busty model showed off her provocative dance moves. The stunner poured time and attention into her makeup, and appeared to sport dark eyeshadow to match her attire. Her glam look also seemed to include long lashes and a satin peach lipstick that added a sexy sheen to her full lips.

The model penned her caption in Spanish, encouraging fans to check out her TikTok account, which she linked for their convenience. As expected, the upload drove fans into a frenzy, racking up more than 375,000 likes and 1,100 comments in the first seven hours of going live. Although most of the messages were in Spanish as well, some of her English-speaking followers also chimed in, telling her she looked “beautiful” and “amazing.”

“Dammmmmm,” wrote one fan, stringing together several gasping-face emoji to convey their astonishment at the hot look and energetic display.

“You look incredible,” commented another Instagram user, who further expressed their admiration with a heart-eyes and drooling-face emoji.