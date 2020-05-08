Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman, Who Called For City To Reopen As ‘Control Group,’ Now Facing Recall Effort

Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman, who sparked nationwide controversy for her proposal to allow businesses in the city to reopen as a “control group” to see if social distancing measures are working, is now facing a recall effort.

As the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported, former professional poker player Doug Polk filed paperwork to begin a recall effort, hoping to oust Goodman from office after the widely criticized plan to allow businesses to reopen amid the coronavirus crisis. The city of Las Vegas has been shut down since March, with hotel and casinos and other attractions shuttered in an bid to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

In a statement, Polk said Goodman was more concerned with business interests than the people she represents, and should no longer serve as the city’s mayor.

“Not only in her clear disregard for public health, but also in her support for the casino owners over the people of Las Vegas,” Polk said in a statement. “Additionally, she is barely able to speak coherent sentences while discussing the subject matter. She is unfit to serve as the mayor of Las Vegas.”

Goodman had been criticized for floating plans to allow casinos and other businesses to reopen, and for what critics saw as a flimsy justification in a pair of national interviews. The Las Vegas mayor was ridiculed by CNN host Anderson Cooper in an appearance last month, calling her idea “ignorant” and insinuating that she did not care about the people who would have to return to work in crowded hotels and casinos, where the risk for spreading coronavirus would be high.

As The Inquisitr reported, Goodman’s plan was even opposed by the hotel and casino workers who would be able to return to work under her proposal. A union representing casino workers said that while they want employees to be able to return as soon as possible, it would be irresponsible to rush back without being able to guarantee a safe and secure workplace.

Polk would need to gather 6,745 signatures over the next three months in order to move ahead with a recall vote. Goodman was elected last year to a third term by a comfortable margin, and her term runs through 2024.

Goodman responded to Polk’s start of a recall process by saying that he has a right to do so.

“I mean, what can I say?” she said. “You know, this is America. That’s his choice. Everybody’s entitled to their own political opinions.”