Fiona Barron Sizzles In Tiny Pink Bikini Top In Aruba

Fiona Barron has been posting lots of new Instagram pics to her feed from California lately, but switched things up with her newest, sizzling share. Instead of a recent snap, she shared a throwback image from her trip to Aruba in 2017. The model rocked a tiny pink bikini top in the shot and exuded lots of flirty vibes.

She was photographed as she sat in water that reached her midriff. Fiona glanced at the camera with her lips slightly parted and wore her hair slicked back behind her ears.

Her bikini top was the only part of her swimsuit that was visible, and it was a dark pink tone with shimmery, light pink accents. It fit her tightly and allowed her to show off her cleavage.

Behind her in the backdrop were multiple flamingos and large rock formations.

Fiona took full advantage of the photo opportunity and accessorized with matching flamingo earrings that were in metallic pink. It had extra long legs that were two tassels with a sparkling accent at the bottom that grazed her shoulders. Besides the earring, however, it didn’t look like she wore any other pieces of jewelry.

In addition, the model rocked a matching makeup application that appeared to include shimmery eyeshadow, blush, and pink lipstick.

The photo was taken on a sunny day and Fiona’s tan glowed in the light. Her arms looked especially dark and half of her face was left in the shadows.

The update has received over 51,400 likes so far and many of her fans took to the comments section to send their love.

“Omg!! Fire,” declared a social media user.

“This photo is stunning babe,” gushed a second admirer.

“So stunning as always,” wrote a third devotee.

However, in the midst of the compliments, there was a comment that prompted Fiona to respond.

“Oh I see, that was before you had your lips done. They look good either way,” said a follower.

“I’ve never had my lips done,” replied the model.

Fiona also posted another bikini pic on April 11, that time rocking a blue ensemble. She posed in the water again, except instead of being in a natural habitat, she was in a pool with clear walls. The model propped her elbows on the edge of the pool and placed her hands on her head. She parted her lips in a sultry manner and seemed to rock blush and glossy lipstick. Her face and body were covered with water droplets.