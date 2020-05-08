Nicole Thorne Goes Busty In A Low-Cut Top For Flirty Close-Ups

Nicole Thorne put her busty assets front and center in a pair of close-up selfies shared to Instagram on Thursday night. The 29-year-old rocked a low-cut black top that displayed her cleavage, posing seductively with one finger pressed against her lower lip. The Aussie beauty topped off her sexy look with a pair of hexagonal sunglasses in a chocolate-brown color that complemented her dark tresses. She made her caption all about the shades, keeping it succinct with a suitable emoji and crediting SunglassSpot for the trendy accessory.

Snapped indoors, the flirty shots were most likely taken at home — the geotag on her post simply indicated Australia and nothing more — and showed Nicole posing against the backdrop of a white corner wall. An oval mirror, one sporting a beige wooden frame, was the only element of decor seen in the pictures. The simple, light-toned background contrasted with her top, keeping the focus on the model‘s curves and allowing for each detail of her look to be noticed and admired by her audience.

One thing that immediately drew attention was the snug fit of her top. The item clung to her chest, emphasizing her shapely bosom. The low-cut neckline bared a generous amount of skin, and even showed a glimpse of sideboob. The garment was complete with thin spaghetti straps — although only one of them could be seen in the photos, suggesting that Nicole had slipped the other strap off of her shoulder.

The stunner adorned her ample decolletage area with a thin gold necklace, which featured a tiny dagger-shaped pendant. She painted her nails a black color to match her top, and completed her look with a stylish glam. In one photo, the model let her sunglasses coquettishly slide down her nose to show off her makeup, which appeared to include thick dark eyeliner, long lashes, and thick eyebrows. Her plump lips looked shiny and seemed accentuated with a satin nude red lipstick that created the illusion of extra fullness. Her hairstyle was also on point, as Nicole pulled up her long tresses into a high ponytail, leaving a rebel lock of hair to frame her face on one side.

The double update immediately caught the eyes of her fans, reeling in more than 1,600 likes in the first 12 minutes of going live. Within an hour, the post amassed a little over 6,000 likes and 90 comments. Followers were generous with the compliments, telling Nicole that she looked “beautiful” and “gorgeous.”

“Nice lips,” remarked one person.

“Those eyes definitely not from this world,” gushed another Instagram user, leaving three heart-eyes emoji.

“Wow so sexy girl,” read a third comment, trailed by a long string of flattering emoji of the heart-eyes, fire, and blowing-kiss variety.

The upload comes just one day after Nicole posed topless in nothing but a pair of panties, as covered by The Inquisitr. Before that, the bombshell showed off her hourglass curves in provocative lingerie.