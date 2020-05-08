Ashley Alexiss Sizzles In Wet White Shirt & Black Bottoms: ‘Pour Some Sugar On Me’

Ashley Alexiss channeled her inner video star with a recent post on Instagram that left her fans thrilled and wanting more.

In the picture, Ashley pushed up out of a shaded pool, and she was soaking wet with water dripping off her body. The model wore a white shirt with buttons, which she wore unbuttoned and tied up under her ample chest, giving viewers a glimpse of her ample cleavage. Because she’d been in the water, the former Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model’s was slightly see-through in the photograph, but the extra fabric that created the shirt’s pockets helped protect her modesty. On the bottom, she wore a pair of tiny black bikini bottoms that dipped low in the front and rose over her voluptuous hips with small bands. The unusual swimwear showed off Ashley’s sparkly belly button ring, which rested on her flat stomach. She also wore rings on both hands, which had what looked like a French manicure.

The model’s long blond hair was damp, and she wore it spilled over to one side with wet waves that hung over one shoulder. It appeared that she had frosted pink lip color on her full lips. Also, Ashley’s eye’s popped with long lashes that might have been enhanced with a bit of eye makeup, and it looked like highlighter and bronzer helped accent her high cheekbones. The model looked straight into the camera and pursed her lips.

In her caption, Ashley referenced a great Def Leppard song, and she noted that she was a Fashion Nova partner. Her followers shared some love for the sexy post, with more than 21,000 hitting the “like” button. Plus, nearly 300 took the time to leave a comment for the model.

“Whatever look it like whatever may come, I am yours,” a fan wrote, referencing the song “In Over My Head (Crash Over Me)” by Jenn Johnson.

“This just burnt up every post ever made on Instagram!” declared a second devotee who included a flame emoji.

“You are so beautiful. It is always great to see you post pictures. Thank you for making my day,” a third follower wrote along with a heart emoji.

“How does one become a Fashion Nova Partner? You make their clothes look so good!!!” wondered a fourth person.

