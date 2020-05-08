Krissy Cela Flaunts Toned Figure In Red Sports Bra And Matching Shorts For Upper Body Workout Video

Krissy Cela demonstrated an at-home upper body workout in the latest video series on her Instagram page.

Dressed in a sports bra and matching shorts that showed off her toned physique, Krissy started with a series of banded front raises. For this exercise, she placed a resistance band around her wrists and she raised and lowering her arms while stretching it. In her caption, Krissy recommended doing three sets of these at 20 repetitions each.

In the second clip of the series, Krissy moved on to doing single-arm Arnold presses. She added a dumbbell to the workout at this point and raised it to her shoulder. Then she lifted the weight over her head with a twisting motion of her arm. Her caption suggested three sets of 15 reps.

In the third clip, she switched to doing forward and backward pull aparts. Much like the first video of the series, Krissy placed an exercise band around her wrists during this clip and raised her arms in front of her body as she stretched it. Then she lifted her arms behind her back and repeated the exercise. She recommended doing 10 repetitions of each of these for three sets.

Regular shoulder presses came next before Krissy switched to doing upright rows in the final video of the series. For these, she held one end of her resistance band in one hand and used her opposite arm to raise the other end toward her face. She pointed her elbow outward during each raise.

The post has been liked more than 40,000 times, as of this writing, and more than 400 Instagram users have commented on it. In those comments, some fans thanked Krissy for inspiring them with her workout videos.

“Ooo looks like a good one Krissy. Honestly, forever an inspiration,” one fan wrote before adding a red heart emoji to their comment.

“Awesome workout,” a second Instagram user added. “I really appreciate your content! It’s just amazing and it’s helped me a lot during my fitness journey. Thank you so much!”

A third fan enthusiastically praised the home workouts that are included on Krissy’s Tone And Sculpt app.

“I did two of the new workouts today followed by cardio AND abs, all from Tone and Sculpt,” they commented. “Let me tell you I haaaated home workouts. I have religiously been a gym-goer for 8 YEARS. Tone and Sculpt has given me a whole new outlook on home workouts, I’m honestly loving every minute…”

Commenters also expressed their admiration for Krissy’s all-red workout ensemble.

“Love a good upper body workout! And cute workout outfit,” a fourth Instagram user wrote.