CeeDee Lamb And Amari Cooper Are ‘Perfect For Each Other’ According To Anonymous NFL OC

Amari Cooper and CeeDee Lamb on the Dallas Cowboys this season is, according to at least one NFL offensive coordinator, a “perfect match.” One of the wide receivers was signed to a long term deal this winter. The other was drafted. Together, the veteran and the rookie look to help a Cowboys offense that was amongst the best in the league last year, to be even better.

A new article by Adam Wells of Bleacher Report lays out exactly why the OC thinks Cooper and Lamb will be so formidable. “Amari is a great route-runner with speed. Lamb is physical and really good after the catch—a baller,” the anonymous coach reportedly told Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.

Wells points out the Cowboys are feeling very lucky the pair will play together this season. Cooper was signed to a new five-year contract not long after the team slapped the franchise tag on him. Going into the NFL draft, who Jerry Jones would land on in the first round was up in the air. Jones expected Lamb to be gone by the time the Cowboys got their chance. Still available when the 17th overall pick came around, they snatched him up.

After the draft, the team’s vice president Stephen Jones told the media he was so certain Lamb would be drafted before their pick he didn’t even bother interviewing the receiver. It was the former Sooners’ big-play ability that had many analysts thinking he would get selected earlier. Bleacher Report‘s draft experts believed he was destined to be chosen 12th overall by the Las Vegas Raiders.

His selection by the Cowboys reportedly had repercussions around the league and even in the free-agent ranks. The Cowboys were reportedly always hoping to add another receiver to their stock of offensive weapons this offseason. That desire led the team to at least talk to one of its former players in Dez Bryant. Bryant spent much of the winter and spring trying to convince any and all teams who might be interested that he could still play at a high level.

Videos of him working out with both Patrick Mahomes and Dak Prescott fueled rumors he on his way back, where was still a mystery. He made it clear if he did return to the league on his terms, he wanted it to be with the Cowboys. While there was still some whispers he might rejoin the team after the draft, even Bryant seemed to understand the door had been closed on that idea when Lamb was given his old number 88.

Alongside new head coach Mike McCarthy, and teamed with Prescott and running back Ezekiel Elliott, Lamb and Cooper are expected to be more than enough for opposing NFL teams but at least one rival coach.