Nancy Pelosi Reportedly Considering $2,000 Monthly Payment For Americans For Duration Of Coronavirus Crisis

Nancy Pelosi is reportedly considering a coronavirus relief plan that would give Americans a monthly payment of $2,000 for the duration of the crisis, though still has a ways to go in convincing Republicans and even members of her own caucus to agree on a specific plan.

As The Hill reported, the House speaker has been working with members of the Democratic caucus on proposals for the next round of coronavirus relief. The report noted that Democratic leaders in the House are prioritizing a number of health and economic-related measures, including billions of dollars to ramp up the nation’s coronavirus testing abilities and a boost to unemployment benefits and small business loans.

The report added that Pelosi is expected to “go big” with the proposal that will kick off bipartisan talks to craft what will become the final legislation. She is also contending with some party members who were not comfortable about the amount of money that went to banks and corporations in the initial rounds of relief, meaning the next iteration will likely do more for workers and low-income families.

“During a call with the Democratic whip team Wednesday night, Pelosi and other lawmakers voiced support for including in the next package $2,000 in recurring monthly payments for Americans — a concept known as a universal basic income made popular by former presidential hopeful Andrew Yang,” the report noted.

Pelosi did not endorse any specific proposal, a source told The Hill, but one proposal from the House’s Progressive Caucus would give every American $2,000 per month during the duration of the crisis and then $1,000 per month for an entire year after it ends. Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders has also proposed a $2,000 monthly payment to all Americans.

There does appear to be some bipartisan support for giving more money directly to Americans, especially those still working on the front lines during the outbreak. Republican Senator Mitt Romney has joined some Democrats in the Senate in proposing a $12 per hour boost to essential workers. As The Week reported, Romney’s plan is called “Patriot Pay” and would give a pay increase through July, paid mostly by the federal government with employers kicking in a share.

“Health care professionals, grocery store workers, food processors, and many others — the unsung patriots on the frontline of this pandemic — every day risk their safety for the health and well-being of our country, and they deserve our unwavering support,” Romney’s office said in a summary of the plan. “Patriot Pay is a way for us to reward our essential workers as they continue to keep Americans safe, healthy, and fed.”