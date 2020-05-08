Princess Love Files For Divorce From Ray J

Princess Love is calling it quits with Ray J after four years of marriage.

The Love and Hip Hop: Hollywood reality star filed for divorce in Los Angeles on Tuesday, TMZ reported.

The news of the divorce is not surprising to many as the couple is notorious for their public arguments, and accusations are frequently flying about Ray J’s infidelity. The Inquisitr previously reported on the relationship when notoriously-opinionated Wendy Williams told Ray J she doubted he would ever be faithful.

“She’s put up with more than she needs to and it shows that you’re the type of man who will never be faithful. She’s a good mom and you’ve proved you can’t be faithful.”

On social media, it became a somewhat normal occurrence for fans to observe the back-and-forth verbal sparring between the two. One of the couple’s most recent blowups to spill over onto the internet was the infamous Vegas incident where Love accused Ray J of abandoning her and their daughter after the Soul Train Awards, and blocking her on social media – which Ray J denied. She announced publicly at that time she had no desire to remain in the marriage. Following the Vegas fallout, she stopped wearing her wedding ring. Soon after, Ray J followed suit.

The pair were married in 2016. No strangers to the public eye, their relationship was documented throughout multiple seasons of Love and Hip Hop: Hollywood. Viewers watched the couple fight for their love, all the way to marriage. Sometimes, those fights would get out of hand.

One of the most shocking disputes caught on camera between the two was when Love poured a drink on Ray J during an intimate dinner-gone-wrong. As he got up to excuse himself, Ray J pushed his then-girlfriend into the swimming pool and proceeded to walk out of scene.

One fan recounted the incident on Twitter Thursday evening, when news broke online about the divorce.

Princess and Ray J should’ve never made it down the wedding aisle, but better late than never. pic.twitter.com/Ss9pPrDiKG — ????????L E A???????? (@_MissLeandra) May 8, 2020

Despite their public spats and private struggles, many were hoping for the young couple to reconcile. They recently got back together after welcoming their son in December 2019. However, they split again not too long after that reconciliation.

In an Instagram exchange with a fan back in February of this year, when asked if the two were still in a relationship, Love replied, “Not right now… Right now we are just focused on the kids.”

The couple has two children together – daughter Melody Love, 2, and newborn son, Epik Ray.