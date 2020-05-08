Melinda Gates Gives Trump Administration A ‘D-Minus’ On Coronavirus Response, Says America ‘Needs Leadership’

Melinda Gates is less than impressed with Donald Trump’s response to the coronavirus, saying that the president gets a “D-minus” for his handling of the nationwide health crisis.

The co-chair of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation said in an interview with Politico that the United States is lacking in its federal response to the coronavirus outbreak, noting that there has not been leadership at a national level and it has meant the nation “lost two months” in terms of its response. She said states have instead had to step up, leading to “50 different homegrown state solutions” instead of a coordinated national response.

Gates said the United States should have greatly ramped up its testing and contact tracing abilities, and could already be looking at slowly and safely reopening had it done so.

“You know, if we were doing the things that the exemplar countries are doing, like Germany, we would be testing. We would be testing, first, health care workers and then the most vulnerable, and you’d be doing contact tracing,” she said. “And we would be able to start thinking about slowly, slowly reopening places in society in safe and healthy ways, but we have a lack of a coordinated effort.”

The Gates Foundation has been putting significant efforts toward coronavirus relief, with a $150 million commitment last month and another $100 million made in February toward relief efforts.

Both Bill and Melinda have been critical of Trump and the federal response to the crisis. Back in March, as Trump was publicly weighing ideas on how to start reopening the economy despite the number of coronavirus cases and deaths both rising sharply, Bill said it would be “very irresponsible” to start lifting restrictions too soon.

“There really is no middle ground, and it’s very tough to say to people, ‘Hey, keep going to restaurants, go buy new houses, ignore that pile of bodies over in the corner. We want you to keep spending because there’s maybe a politician who thinks GDP growth is all that counts,'” Gates said in an interview with TED.

In her interview with Politico this week, Melinda Gates added that the Trump administration needs to be increasing its funding toward finding a vaccine. She had also criticized Trump’s decision to pull funding from the World Health Organization, which came after Trump criticized the organization for its handling of the coronavirus outbreak. The Gates Foundation is one of the largest funders to the WHO.