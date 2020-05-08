Jessica Michel Serfaty Flaunts Sculpted Abs In Snakeskin Bra & Lounge Pants

Jessica Michel Serfaty took to Instagram to share a stunning shot in which she bared her abs for the camera. The upload captured the actress rocking a snakeskin-print bra and lounge pants, and her 802,000 fans are loving it.

The update included a few photos of Jessica posing in for the camera. She did not tag her location in the post, but she appeared to be standing outside of a home. The scenery could not have been more beautiful with an ivy-lined building and several beautiful white flowers at her back. She posed in several different ways to ensure that her figure was photographed at all angles. She tagged popular yoga retailer Alo, crediting them for the outfit.

On top, Jessica rocked a snakeskin-print bra with a neon green hue that popped perfectly against her all-over glow. Its straps were thin and sat tightly on her shoulders while allowing her trim arms to be put on display. The piece had a straight neckline that offered a teasing glimpse of cleavage. The bottom of the bra featured a thin band that rested on her rib cage and drew attention to her trim abs.

On the bottom, the model went more casual. She sported a pair of black lounge pants with a thick band that sat directly on her navel while flaunting her trim midsection and waist. The tied in the front with a drawstring that looked similar to a shoelace and the body of the garment was baggy on her hips and legs.

Jessica added a small number of accessories to her outfit, including a pair of shades on top of her head and a circular gold necklace. She also wore a colorful hair tie around her right wrist.

Jessica wore her long blond locks with a middle part, and her flowing mane was filled with loose curls. She wore her hair spilled over her shoulder and back. She also appeared to be makeup-free in the shot, letting her natural beauty show.

The hot new upload has only been live on her page for 10 hours but it’s earned her a ton of attention from fans. The post has amassed over 25,000 likes and 115 comments.

“Sweet pretty and beautiful princess dear friend jessica god bless you,” one fan commented, alongside a series of emoji.

“You could be the prettiest human being,” a second Instagram user chimed in.

“So pretty! Love the top,” another follower complimented.

A few more social media users had no words and commented with emoji instead.