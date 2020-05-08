Maura Higgins Shows Off Her Incredible Figure In Itsy-Bitsy Purple Bikini

Irish reality TV star Maura Higgins brought a dose of sex appeal to her Instagram page on Thursday by posting a hot bikini photograph.

She rocked a dark purple triangular bikini that featured a pretty plunging neckline with a thin string across her chest, one that enabled her to show off a glimpse of cleavage. She paired the sexy top with high-waisted bottoms that perfectly hugged her slender waist and drew viewers’ attention toward her taut stomach.

She appeared to have applied a beige foundation and bronze blush to accentuate her cheekbones. She apparently sported a nude lipstick, well-defined eyebrows, and some highlighter on her nose.

In terms of accessories, she kept it simple yet chic and only opted for a pair of hoop earrings.

The snap was captured at an elevated location against the breathtaking backdrop of the ocean. To strike a pose, Maura held her hands behind her head, slightly spread her legs apart, parted her lips, and seductively gazed at the camera.

In the caption, Maura revealed that her two-piece bathing suit was from the online beachwear and lingerie retailer, Ann Summers — a brand that also sponsored Maura’s post.

The 29-year-old model, who rose to fame after participating in the popular series Love Island, also offered her followers a discount code and suggested they purchase the same bikini from the retailer’s website.

Within a day of posting, Maura’s hot snap racked up more than 125,000 likes. What’s more, her most ardent followers took to the comments section and shared 520-plus messages to let her know how much they adore her.

“You are looking absolutely INSANE in this bikini!!!” one of her followers commented on the snap.

“Oh wow!! Your body is perfect in the truest sense of the word. Amazing curves, beautiful legs, soft stomach! I am speechless,” another user wrote.

“Damn, you look absolutely amazing, Maura. I love this itsy-bitsy purple bikini you have got on, it really suits you,” a third admirer remarked on the model’s ensemble.

“Amazing looks, incredible body, and beautiful background. This pic has made my day,” a fourth fan chimed in.

Others posted fire, kiss and heart emoji in the comments section of the snap to show their appreciation for Maura’s hot looks.

It is not only her bikini and lingerie snaps that go viral on social media but Maura is also known for her incredible sense of style. A few days ago, she shared a throwback snap on her page in which she was featured rocking a black bralette that she teamed with a matching blazer and a satin black miniskirt.