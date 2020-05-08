Instagram Golf Hottie Lucy Robson Flaunts Cleavage In Low-Cut Top And Short Skirt

Instagram star Lucy Robson expressed her dismay at not being able to hit the golf course during the lock down due to the coronavirus outbreak. She posted two photos in a low-cut top and short white skirt while holding a golf club in her latest update.

Robson is a social media influencer who is as well-known for her skills on a golf course as she is for sultry pictures, and in a new post she complained about the lack of golf in her life lately. The blonde was photographed in a backyard on a sunny day for these snaps. She had her hair braided with loose strands from her bangs hanging over her face. Her head was tilted to the left as she gazed into the camera for the first image.

The Instagram model held a golf putter in front of her that she rested lightly on her left thigh. Robson wore a tight-fitting raspberry-colored top that had short sleeves, and offered a view of her ample assets. She wore a necklace around her exposed clavicle, and appeared to have on a light shade of lipstick that matched her shirt.

In the second shot, the former Cal Poly golfer expressed her frustration at being kept off the course. Robson held the putter in her right hand and used her left hand to grip her hip. The 25-year-old looked down on the ground and had a pout across her face. Her caption mentioned how upset she was at being unable to golf while the weather was beautiful.

Plenty of Robson’s 732,000 Instagram followers took notice of her post. Over 39,000 of them found their way to the “like” button in just over five hours after it went live. The British golfer received more than 680 comments from fans who complimented her appearance, and several who echoed her sentiments about getting back on a course.

“You’re the cutest,” fellow golf personality, Katie Kearney, replied.

“You make golf look like fun,” one follower wrote along with a heart emoji.

“We need to get back to play golf. Happy face Lucy,” a fan commented.

“Chomping at the bit to get out there,” a follower wrote in reference to her caption.

Robson has found a way to get practice in while the courses around her have been closed. As covered by The Sun, the model revealed she had a golf simulator installed in her “womancave” at home. She sported a white ensemble for that upload which included a video tour of her simulator.