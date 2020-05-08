Ashleigh Jordan Rocks Pink Sports Bra And High Waisted Gray Leggings For ‘Side Booty’ Workout

Ashleigh Jordan showed fans how to tone the “gluteus medius,” which she called the “side booty,” in the latest video on her Instagram page.

Dressed in a pink sports bra and gray leggings, the blond bombshell started with a series with a set of gliding side lunges. For this exercise, Ashleigh assumed an extreme wide-legged stance and leaned her torso forward. With her knees bent, she slowly shifted her weight to one side, extending her opposite leg as she did so. In her caption, she suggested doing three sets of 15 repetitions.

In the second clip, she lay stomach-down on a stool for a set of reverse froggers. Ashleigh started the exercise with her legs bent and her feet close together. Then she raised her thighs spreading her knees as she did so. Her caption recommended doing three sets of 20 repetitions.

Squat in-and-outs came next. For this exercise, Ashleigh placed a resistance band around her knees and then stepped to one side. Then she repeated the move with the opposite leg. She suggested doing four sets of 10 repetitions for this one.

Ashleigh ended the circuit with a series of half-circle leg raises. Standing with her torso tilted forward, Ashleigh raised one leg behind her and then rotated it with a semi-circular motion.

The post has been liked more than 15,000 times, as of this writing, and more than 100 Instagram users have commented on it so far. In those comments, some of Ashleigh’s fans thanked her for being their fitness motivation.

“You are absolutely amazing love your workouts, very motivated,” one fan wrote before adding a series of red heart emoji to their comment.

She also got comments about her physique.

“Loveeeeee uuuuuu sweetheart,” a second commenter added. “You have a perfect peach girl @ashleigh_jordan.”

And several fans shared their admiration for her workout attire.

“That pink top is calling my name,” a third person wrote;

“The color of your top is gorgeous & you look perf!” a fourth commented.

While Ashleigh focused on her glutes for this post, her last video series was all about the thighs. With her hair in a ponytail, she rocked a white sports bra and blue shorts as she knocked out a circuit that included fire hydrants with leg extensions, squat slide outs, a squat, and stiff-leg deadlift combination, and yoga ball curls.

The post has been liked close to 50,000 times, as of this writing, and close to 300 Instagram users have commented on it.