Two Men Have Been Arrested For The Shooting Of Ahmaud Arbery

On Thursday night, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation announced that two men were arrested for the fatal shooting of Ahmaud Arbery, which took place in February, Buzzfeed News reported. Gregory McMichael, 64, and his son Travis McMichael, 34 were arrested on Thursday and charged with murder and aggravated assault. Law enforcement reported that the two men are in police custody and will be booked at the Glynn County Jail.

The McMichaels were not charged at the time of the shooting because they told the police that the shooting was the result of self-defense, according to CBS News. Gregory McMichael told the officers who originally investigated that shooting that Arbery had attacked his son Travis.

According to Buzzfeed News, McMichael told investigators that he thought Arbery was responsible for a series of recent burglaries in the neighborhood and said he and his son were performing a citizen’s arrest. Both of the McMichaels said that the shooting occurred as the result of a struggle for the gun which Travis McMichael was carrying. The local police believed that the McMichaels were acting within their rights to perform a citizen’s arrest, and believed the McMichaels’ assertion that the shooting was the result of a struggle.

However, earlier this week, a cellphone video of the shooting was released. The video showed a very different sequence of events than the one given by the McMichaels. In the video, Arbery is seen jogging down a residential road in the middle of the day. He’s approached by two white men with guns — the McMichaels. Arbery doesn’t appear to do anything to provoke the men, but a struggle ensues anyway and the shooting occurs.

#AhamaudArbery’s mother has been unable to view the now viral recording. I want her to know we are so proud of her son. He gave these cowards the fight of their lives. pic.twitter.com/JmbAag0SRG — S. Lee Merritt, Esq. (@MeritLaw) May 6, 2020

The video called into question the account of the shooting the McMichaels gave to the police and sparked public outrage, Buzzfeed News reported. Per CBS News, Wanda Jones, Arbery’s mother, spoke out saying that the video was proof that her son had done nothing wrong and had been murdered for running while Black.

“He was out for his daily jog and he was hunted down like an animal and killed. I’m hoping that all involved, they’re indicted and they go to jail.”

Loud cries for justice prompted a new investigation into the case, Buzzfeed News reported. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation looked into the case, and their investigation led to the arrest of the McMichaels on Thursday evening.

After the arrest was announced, Georgia Attorney General Christopher Carr said that the arrest “is the first step in what I am confident will be a swift road to justice.”