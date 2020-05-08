American Actress And Comedienne Syd Wilder Rocks A Provocative Black Lingerie Set On Instagram

American actress and comedienne Syd Wilder, who is best known for her appearances in This Is the End and Piranhaconda, went online Thursday morning and teased her Instagram fans with a hot lingerie snapshot.

She rocked a black lace bra that boasted a push-up feature to accentuate her cleavage and paired it with matching lace panties and a garter that drew viewers’ attention toward her sculpted abs. She rocked a pair of thigh-high sheer stockings and completed her sexy attire with a pair of dark brown high-heeled pumps and a black blazer that rested over her shoulders.

She appeared to have put on a full face of makeup, apparently comprising some foundation, a light pink lipstick, coral blush, gray eyeshadow, and some eyeliner. She wore her brunette tresses in soft, romantic curls that cascaded over her shoulders.

As for accessories, Syd sported a stone-studded silver necklace that rested on her décolletage, right above her breasts.

As indicated by one of the hashtags in the caption, the photoshoot took place in her home office. The room featured a beautiful crystal chandelier hanging from the ceiling, a metallic desk with a large Apple monitor sitting atop it, and a glass bookshelf.

To strike a pose, Syd stood on a plush gray carpet, held a strand of hair, tilted her head, and flashed her beautiful smile.

In the caption, she asked her followers to join her Only Fans account where she posts her uncensored photos and videos. One of the hashtags used in the caption also revealed that her sexy ensemble was from the British lingerie retailer, Agent Provocateur.

Within a day of going live, the picture accrued more than 11,000 likes. Her most ardent followers also took to the comments section and posted almost 150 messages to praise Syd for her amazing figure and sensual style.

“Absolutely gorgeous, babe. You are so beautiful and sexy!” one of her fans commented on the snap.

“Always amazing! I hope you’re having a great day, you beautiful soul,” another user wrote.

“GORGEOUS!!!!! I’d fight Darth Vader just to be your personal Cabana Boy / Man-servant,” a third admirer remarked.

Meanwhile, a fourth follower praised Syd’s sexy ensemble.

“Oh wow, that lingerie set is really hot,” they wrote.

Apart from her regular fans and followers, the snap was also liked by many other celebrities and models, including Jenna Bentley, Titiana Neva, and Christiana Cinn.

Those who follow Syd on Instagram know that she is a big advocate of sex-positivity. Therefore, she constantly pushes Instagram’s policy on nudity with her highly-NSFW pictures. To this end, she shared a steamy photograph a while ago in which posed topless, rocked a pair of lilac-colored underwear and completed her look with high-heeled sandals.