Aisha Thalia Wears Nothing But A Tiny Black Bikini Bottom In Latest Instagram Post

Instagram model Aisha Thalia wowed her 550,000 followers with her recent bikini post. Wearing nothing but a pair of tiny black bikini bottoms, her fans were quick to respond to the racy image.

With quarantine still in force as a result of the current coronavirus pandemic sweeping the globe, many Instagram models seem to be choosing outdoor shots of late in order to entertain their legions of fans. Aisha also decided to step outside with her recent pic which was tagged with K Rish of Krish Photos, an indicator of who took the professional picture.

Standing in front of several palm trees, the sun shone down on the celebrity as she stood tall in the center of the image. Aisha is wearing a tiny black string bikini that barely covers anything. Featuring small gold rings in the straps, her curvaceous hips are on display as well as her flat stomach and petite waist. Her legs are crossed slightly in the striking pose.

While the bottoms may be scant, the model has forgone a matching top, instead deciding to use her hands for modesty. Her perfectly manicured red-nailed fingers barely cover her ample assets as she gazed defiantly at the camera lens.

Choosing enormous gold hoop earrings, the model also left her mass of golden brown curls out and swooped to one side. Needing little makeup, Aisha’s lips are highlighted in what appears to be a plum shade. Her eyeshadow compliments the look with light-colored shadowing that brings further attention to the sun-kissed look.

As soon as Aisha posted the image, her followers were quick to respond. Within seven hours, the image had gathered more than 13,000 likes and hundreds of comments from her adoring fans.

“Well dayum……..people really gonna have a good morning now,” one follower wrote in the comments section.

“How on Earth do you have that body AND a daughter?” a fan questioned.

“Good Morning Beautiful Queen, you look amazing,” another person wrote, also using a row of fire emoji afterward.

In fact, many of Aisha’s followers used this emoji as a way to further emphasis their comments. Others preferred to use only emoji for their comments. The fire emoji appeared to be the most popular by far. However, the star-eyed and sun emoji were also used regularly.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Aisha recently wowed her followers while wearing a strappy black bikini. Pairing it with a floppy hat, the Instagram celebrity chose to stay indoors for that shot.