Joe Biden’s Campaign Responds To Tara Reade’s Interview With Megyn Kelly

After Joe Biden’s accuser, Tara Reade, gave her first televised interview on Thursday, the Biden campaign quickly released a statement in response, The Hill reported. Biden’s deputy campaign manager, Kate Bedingfield reiterated what the Biden campaign has said about the accusations before — that Reade deserves to be heard, but her accusations are false.

“Women must receive the benefit of the doubt. They must be able to come forward and share their stories without fear of retribution or harm — and we all have a responsibility to ensure that,” Bedingfield said. “At the same time, we can never sacrifice the truth. And the truth is that these allegations are false and that the material that has been presented to back them up, under scrutiny, keeps proving their falsity.”

Bedingfield went on to say that Reade’s interview with Megyn Kelly on Thursday exposed even “more inconsistencies” in her story, per The Hill. Bedingfield pointed out that when Reade was interviewed in April of 2019, she said nothing about the sexual assault. Reade was one of several women who came forward and accused Biden of touching them inappropriately and making them uncomfortable.

MK EXCLUSIVE: #TaraReade responds to #JoeBiden; calls for him to drop out pic.twitter.com/jxHAUYaWVU — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) May 7, 2020

In that interview with The Associated Press, Reade said that Biden had made her uncomfortable by playing with her hair, rubbing her back and shoulders, and calling her “sexy.” She went on to say that his actions didn’t make her feel unsafe or scared that he might “take me in a room or anything.”

Bedingfield referenced this interview when responding to Reade’s Megyn Kelly interview saying that the situations Reade described in The Associated Press interview were “the complete opposite of the current allegation,” according to The Hill. Bedingfield pointed to the discrepancies in Reade’s allegations to support her assertion that Reade’s allegations are unreliable.

When asked to address these inconsistencies during her interview with Kelly, Reade insisted she was telling the truth, saying she’d be willing to testify under oath and take a polygraph test to prove the validity of her allegations.

Biden was asked directly to respond to Reade’s interview during an interview with Tampa Bay News 9, according to CNBC. When the interviewer asked Biden what he thought of Reade’s appearance and her calls for him to drop out of the presidential race, Biden simply responded, “nothing ever happened with Reade.”

Though the Biden campaign had made several statements refuting Reade’s allegations, Biden spoke out himself for the first time last Friday, CNBC reported. During an appearance on MSNBC, Biden vehemently denied Reade’s allegations, saying, “They aren’t true. This never happened.”