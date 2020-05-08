Linn Lowes Shows Off Muscled Hourglass Physique In White Sports Bra And Gray Shorts

Linn Lowes shared a series of new workout videos to her Instagram page on Thursday which showed off her enviably muscled physique. In the shared clips, the blond fitness trainer rocked a white sports bra and paired it with gray shorts. In the first video of the series, she was captured, slowly adjusting her ponytail which gave viewers ample time to observe the muscled definition of her arms, midsection, and legs.

In the second clip, Linn performed a set of squat raises which required her to bend her knees and touch the ground with one hand. Each time she stood back up, she raised her heels.

In the next video, she assumed an extreme wide-legged stance before she leaned her torso forward and touched the floor with both hands. Then Linn returned to her original position to bend her knees for a squat as she raised her arms overhead.

Linn introduced a chair to the workout in the next video for a “three-way” abs exercise. For this move, she sat on the floor, with her torso tilted backward slightly. Starting with bent knees, she raised, extended, and spread her legs wider than the width of the chair. Then she brought her legs closer together and pushed them forward between those chair legs. After that, she raised her legs, above the chair’s seat.

In the fourth clip, Linn performed a set of pen passes. Assuming a lunge position, with one foot placed in front of the other, she bent her knees and passed what appeared to be a marker underneath her front knee.

And then, in the fifth and final video of the series, she performed a set of pushups before she transitioned to doing the “Superwoman” exercise. To perform the latter move, she lay on her stomach after completing each pushup and then raised her arms and legs simultaneously.

