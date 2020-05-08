Donald Trump Grew ‘Lava-Level Mad’ After Learning About Valet Who Contracted Coronavirus, Report Claims

Donald Trump grew furious after learning that a member of his White House staff who has been in close contact with him and his family members tested positive for coronavirus, a report on Thursday claimed.

The White House confirmed earlier in the day on Thursday that a member of the U.S. Navy who works as a valet for the president was diagnosed with the virus. While Trump and Vice President Mike Pence were subsequently tested and found to be negative for the virus, a new report from NBC News claims that Trump grew angry at his White House staff for failing to keep him safe.

“After learning that one of his valets was infected, Trump became ‘lava level mad’ at his staff and said he doesn’t feel it is doing all it can to protect him, according to a person close to the White House,” the report claimed.

The source added that the valet, who did not know he was infected, was “consistently close” to Trump throughout the day on Wednesday. But Trump disputed this account, saying he had actually had “very little contact, personal contact, with this gentleman.” Trump also pushed back against reports that valets working in the White House do not wear masks, saying that the staffer did wear one.

Trump added that the White House was increasing its precautions, moving from weekly testing to daily testing. But he also admitted that testing is not perfect, and someone could still become infected.

As the Washington Post reported, Trump’s anger at having been close to a person who tested positive for coronavirus was compounded by a widespread fear within the White House that the person could set off an outbreak among members of the administration. The report added that not only Trump but members of the Secret Service and White House staff could have had close or prolonged contact with the valet before he learned that he tested positive.

The report added that there may be some difficulty for staff in keeping Trump safe, as he “likes to meet with many people and is itching to travel more.” In recent days, Trump has begin to make visits outside the White House including a trip to a Honeywell manufacturing facility in Arizona that is currently making N95 hospital masks. During the visit, Trump sparked controversy for not wearing a face covering, even though the factory’s rules mandate that those inside wear one.