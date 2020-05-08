Madison Gordon Shows Off Her Gym-Honed Body In Gray Shorts And Purple Halter Top

Australian fitness model Madison Gordon took to her Instagram page Thursday and shared a hot snap of herself.

In the pic, Madison was featured rocking a purple halter top that allowed her to show off a glimpse of her bare back and her small waist. She teamed the top with a pair of skintight, high-waisted gray shorts that perfectly hugged her hips and accentuated her booty. The risque ensemble also enabled her to flaunt her legs.

Madison sported a full face of makeup to complement her outfit. She appeared to have applied some foundation to give her skin a flawless finish. It looked like she dusted the apples of her cheeks with a coral blush and wore a similar shade of lipstick combined with a slick of gloss.

She tied her dark tresses in two ponytails and let a few strands fall over her face to pull off a retro look.

To pose for the snap, Madison sat on a pink chair in front of a wooden desk. She leaned forward, rested her elbows in the desk, turned her face toward the camera, and flashed a soft smile.

Madison had kept two large monitors on the desk, together with a pink keyboard, a colorful mouse, a pokemon-themed mousepad, a pair of pink headphones, and a pink podcast microphone.

Those who follow her know that she is a gaming enthusiast and uses the video live streaming service Twitch to connect with her fans across the globe. In the caption, she shared the timings of her upcoming live-streaming session and invited her fans to join her for chit-chat.

Within two hours of going live, the snap amassed more than 3,700 likes. Her fans also flocked to the comments section and posted 200-plus messages to praise her amazing figure and sense of style.

“Good morning, Madison. Thanks for brightening my day with your beauty. Stay safe and well,” one of her fans commented on the snap.

“Hi Madison! I want to thank you so much for being so sweet. As beautiful as you are, your personality shows up brighter. Love you,” another user expressed his feelings.

“Ohhhh, I love a woman who plays games!!! Marry me!!!” a third admirer remarked.

Many of her fellow models and influencers also liked and commented on the picture, including Abby Dowse, Vicky Aisha, Krystle Lina, and Erika Gray.

Madison wows her legions of followers with her sense of style almost every week. Not too long ago, she shared a photo in which she was seen rocking a tiny blue dress that featured spaghetti straps and a low-cut neckline.