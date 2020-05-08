Fitness Trainer Qimmah Russo Wears Blue Ruffled Bikini Set, Laments What To Do After Quarantine Is Over

Fitness trainer Qimmah Russo has wowed her 1.5 million Instagram followers with her recent bikini post. Lamenting the fact that she can’t yet travel due to the current coronavirus pandemic, she asked her fans where she should go and what she should do once the lockdown was over. Her fans were quick to respond with their answers.

“What are some things that you tell yourself that you MUST do while you’re on this earth?” she questioned further.

In the set of images, Qimmah rocked a navy blue bikini as she reclined casually on a white chair with a pale-colored cushion behind her for support. The top of her outfit is ruffled and worn off the shoulder, which highlighted her toned shoulders and arms. A matching pair of tiny blue briefs helps to put Qimmah’s washboard abs on display as she leaned back and peered skyward in the first image. What appears to be a double diamond belly button stud gleams in the pose, drawing further attention to her midriff.

Sitting up straight this time, the second shot sees Qimmah tugging gently on her long curly locks as she peered directly at the camera. Displaying a wide-eyed expression, the fitness model pouts at the camera with a pale shade of pink lipstick on display. Neural colors of eyeshadow have been selected to show off her eyes.

As soon as Qimmah posted the images, her followers were quick to respond. In less than a day, the image had gathered 35,000 likes and hundreds of comments.

“Have you gone zip lining over a forest?? You should def try,” one follower suggested in the comments section.

“Definitely put Cape Town on ur map,” a fan said.

“Dream is to take my dad to go see the northern lights,” said yet another, responding to what they hope to do once social distancing is over.

While many of Qimmah’s followers commented on where the fitness trainer should go or what they planned to do next, others preferred to use emoji in order to convey how they felt about the bikini images. The most popular appeared to be the heart, heart-eyed, and fire emoji. However, the clapping and drooling emoji were also popular.

Qimmah often posts encouraging captions to her images and videos. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the fitness trainer recently told her fans that she thought “girls should have abs too” and then followed up with some images showing off her own “famous abs.”