Jasmine Sanders Flaunts Bodacious Derriere In Baby Pink Bikini As She Hangs Out Poolside

American beauty Jasmine Sanders sent temperatures soaring on Thursday, May 7, after she posted a series of sexy bikini-clad snapshots of herself. The Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit Edition model shared the eye-catching content with her 3.9 million followers.

The 28-year-old — who is most famously known for being a fashion influencer — took center stage in the series, which consisted of two photos.

Jasmine basked in the sun as she posed poolside, exuding a sultry, yet relaxed vibe. In the first snapshot, she posed from her side as she pouted and directed her gaze straight into the camera’s lens. Meanwhile, in the second snapshot, she gave users an unobstructed view of her backside as she lifted her hands up to her face, likely to keep the sun out of her eyes.

The model went fresh-faced for the slideshow, showing off her natural beauty and features. Furthermore, her long blond hair, which is usually styled in curls, was pinned back into an elaborate low bun. Still, it was her famous figure that stole the show, as she flaunted her body in a revealing two-piece bikini.

Jasmine’s bikini bra, which was baby-pink in color, featured versatile strings that tied around her neck and back. The bra further featured triangular cups in the front that tightly hugged her chest.

She paired the top with matching bikini bottoms that did not leave much to the imagination. As the briefs featured a classic Brazilian-style cut, they displayed much of the model’s bodacious derriere. Additionally, as the bottoms were designed with thick, high-waisted side straps, they highlighted Jasmine’s curvaceous hips while drawing attention to her toned midriff.

The stunner accessorized the look with a few minimalist gold pieces, including a thin bracelet and a ring.

Jasmines revealed in the geotag that she was photographed in Los Angeles, California, likely in her residence. She further stated in the post’s caption that people should “flaunt” what they have, before hash tagging the words “ThirstyThursday.”

She quickly received a great deal of support on the slideshow, amassing more than 16,000 in the first 50 minutes after going live. An additional 132 fans took to the comments section to vocalize their thoughts as well, praising the beauty on her body, her looks, and her bikini.

“Perfect girl,” one user stated.

“My favorite,” a second fan added.

“Your talent and beauty are unmatched,” a third admirer proclaimed.

“You are so beautiful,” a fourth follower asserted.

This slideshow was hardly the first time the model stunned fans with sexy snapshots of herself. Just earlier today, she posted images of herself in a red bikini set that also had no trouble showing off her flawless figure, per The Inquisitr. The post has received more than 57,000 likes so far.