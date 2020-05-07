Joe Biden Attacks Donald Trump For Coronavirus Misdeeds In Tweet

Even before he was sworn in as the 45th President of the United States of America, Donald Trump had a long track record of taking people to task via social media. More recently, his opponent in the 2020 presidential election, presumptive Democratic nominee and former Vice President Joe Biden is going on the offensive as well, hitting Trump for perceived missteps and misdeeds via Twitter, as well as in the media.

On Thursday, Biden took a shot at the president once again, decrying Trump for acting dishonestly while also failing to protect the American people amid the COVID-19 pandemic and the spread of the novel coronavirus throughout the U.S. In a fiery tweet, Biden harshly criticized the president for ignoring medical experts and suggested that he misled the public along the way.

“Every step of the way, President Trump has ignored the experts, downplayed the threat COVID-19 posed, and misled the American people — and we’re all paying the price every single day. I promise you, I will do the opposite.”

Biden’s comments accompanied a retweet of an Associated Press story that claimed the Trump administration withheld documents that were created by medical experts to serve as step-by-step guidelines for states looking to re-open commerce and public spaces safely.

According to the AP, the 17-page report from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) titled “Guidance for Implementing the Opening Up America Again Framework,” was researched and written by experts to help community leaders from various sectors reopen and resume activity in a safe manner, in keeping with efforts to slow the spread of COVID-19. Per a CDC official who spoke out on the condition of anonymity, agency scientists were informed that their guidance “would never see the light of day.”

Per the AP article, the Trump administration has closely monitored the release of information throughout the coronavirus pandemic.

For his part, Biden has long been a critic of the president’s methodology with regards to pandemic policy and he’s not alone. As reported by The Inquisitr, Yale epidemiologist Gregg Gonsalves likened Trump’s plans to reopen the American economy to a “genocide” on Twitter. Meanwhile, the pandemic hit closer to home for Trump on Thursday when it was reported that a personal valet of the president had tested positive for COVID-19 and had been near Trump while not wearing a mask.

Elsewhere, the non-profit consumer advocate and media auditor FactCheck.org kept a running log of Trump statements regarding the coronavirus that had proved to be erroneous or misleading over several weeks that followed COVID-19 reaching American shores.