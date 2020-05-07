‘Teen Mom’ Mackenzie McKee Explains Handling Life With Three Kids: ‘Sitting Down And Resting Isn’t An Option’

Mackenzie McKee has a secret of how to handle a busy life with three kids — never stopping.

The Teen Mom OG star hosted a question and answer session for fans in her Instagram stories on Thursday, answering some questions about her personal life and the struggles of losing her mom late last year. One fan asks Mackenzie how she juggles the work of caring for three kids while “doing it all.”

McKee had a few points of advice.

“1. I learn to adjust when things get wonky,” she wrote. “2. I make a to do list every night before bed so i stay on track.”

“3. Sitting down and resting isn’t an option.”

As those who watch Teen Mom OG or follow McKee on social media already know, she doesn’t take much time for sitting down and resting. When she’s not filming the MTV reality show, Mackenzie is working on some of her other many business ventures, including her workout and fitness program Body by Mac that offers online workout plans and subscription plans.

On the company website, Mackenzie said she hopes to help other young mothers who struggle with finding time for fitness.

“I want every woman, and even all you mommas to know they are important and learn to love their bodies making the best versions on themselves they can be,” Mackenzie said on the company’s “About” page.

Mackenzie shows off the results often, posting workout videos and pictures of the results.

But the Teen Mom star spends plenty of time taking care of her growing brood. Mackenzie gave birth to her first son, Gannon Dewayne McKee, back in 2011, a pregnancy featured on the MTV series 16 and Pregnant. She gave birth to daughter Jaxie Taylor in 2014 and son Broncs Weston in 2016.

McKee has been open with fans about the challenges of raising three kids, especially over the course of the last few months when she was caring for an ailing mother. Mackenzie’s mother, Angie Douthit, passed away in December after a long battle with cancer.

Though Mackenzie may not get a minute of rest, the Teen Mom star said she is actually planning for more kids in the future and that she was considering adopting a child from outside the United States.

“I would have five kids [if I could],” Mackenzie said, via Hollywood Life. “I would love to adopt from another country, or take in a kid who really needs a home. I’m praying for an opportunity like that.”