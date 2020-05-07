Niece Waidhofer Wows In Lacy Black Lingerie While Rocking A ‘Britney Spears-Esque’ Look

Instagram model Niece Waidhofer wowed her 1.9 million followers with her recent lingerie post. Using the lack of a hairstylist and a random ray of sunshine to her advantage, Niece rocked what she called the “’07 Britney Spears-esque” look.

For some who have been in lockdown due to the current coronavirus pandemic, the need for a haircut and color have become major issues. However, Niece has turned that around and used it to her advantage in her latest Instagram shot. Posing next to a window, the model insisted she achieved the look by “styling six weeks’ worth of quarantine root growth with a ray of sunlight.”

Niece is leaning to one side for the ingenious lingerie shot. Her long dark locks are cascading down over one shoulder, the sunshine highlighting the red tones in her hair as she smiled at the camera. The Instagram model may have a lot of regrowth, but she hasn’t skimped on her makeup and it is done to perfection.

Niece chose to wear barely-there lacy black lingerie in the pic. Two strips of lace top barely covered her ample assets as she leaned towards the lens. A black band at her neck joins the straps and a matching band is seen under her chest. She accompanied this with a tiny pair of briefs and a black-bowed garter. One of her tattoos could be seen but her crossed leg prevented her fans from seeing the other one positioned on her lower stomach.

Due to a swearword in the post, the image cannot be displayed below. However, for those eager to see, the picture can be viewed here.

As soon as Niece posted the image, her followers were quick to respond. Within three hours, the image had garnered 92,600 likes and more than 1,500 comments.

“Everything seems to be perfectly placed,” one follower wrote in response to Niece’s caption.

“Oh. My. God!!!” a fan said in the comments section.

“Hot as always young lady!!” said yet another.

“Looking gorgeous woman in every way possible,” another person wrote, also using a long chain of emoji for further emphasis.

In fact, many of her followers who were overcome by the image preferred to use emoji in order to convey how they felt about Niece’s latest snap. Most popular were the heart, heart-eyed, and fire emoji.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Niece recently posted to her Instagram account that she had seen an uptick in the level of DMs in relation to how she looked. Setting those straight who were complaining she looked too fake, her supporters were quick to point out that she didn’t have to prove anything and were happy with the way the Instagram model looked regardless of what others said.