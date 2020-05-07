Joe Biden Accuser Says She Will Take A Polygraph If He Does The Same

Tara Reade, who accused presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden of sexually assaulting her in 1993, recently spoke to Megyn Kelly about the allegations in an on-camera interview. As reported by Breitbart, Reade said in a portion of the discussion released on Thursday that she would take a polygraph if Biden agreed to one.

“I’m not a criminal,” Reade said when Kelly noted that Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh‘s accuser, Christine Blasey Ford, did the same.

“Joe Biden should take the polygraph. What kind of precedent does that set for survivors of violence? Does that mean we’re presumed guilty and we all have to take polygraphs? So, I will take one if Joe Biden takes one. But I’m not a criminal.”

Earlier in the same clip, Reade expressed her willingness to testify under oath and undergo cross-examination, as Ford did.

MK EXCLUSIVE: Will Tara Reade go under oath or take a polygraph? pic.twitter.com/aBXohhg14n — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) May 7, 2020

In light of Reade’s allegations, many top Democrats who defended Ford have chosen to side with Biden. As The Inquisitr previously reported, such politicians have faced criticism for what some perceive as a discrepancy in their response to the two alleged sexual assaults. Tobe Berkovitz, a Boston University professor, also pointed to the press’ different response times to each allegation, with Reade’s accusations only getting support after being covered by various independent outlets.

Speaking with Kelly, Reade called on Biden to drop from the 2020 primary, BBC reported.

“Please step forward and be held accountable,” she said. “You should not be running on character for the president of the United States.”

Despite Reade’s desires, she claims that Biden likely won’t remove himself from the primary. Afterward, she suggested that Biden’s campaign message conflicts with her experience speaking out against the alleged assault.

“His campaign is taking this position that they want all women to be able to speak safely. I have not experienced that.”

According to Reade, she and her family have received death threats, and she has been accused of being a Russian agent.

Reade claimed in March that Biden assaulted her in an empty Capitol Hill corridor in 1993. Before the sexual assault allegation, Reade accused Biden of touching her inappropriately.

Biden continues to deny Reade’s allegations. After calling on the Senate to release records of Reade’s sexual assault complaint, which was allegedly filed while working for his Delaware Senate office, the U.S. Senate refused and claimed it has no discretion to disclose such information. As for Biden, The Hill reported that he has refused to release the Senate records available for review at the University of Delaware.