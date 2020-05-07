‘America’s Next Top Model’ Winner Dani Evans Responds After Tyra Banks’ Old Comments Resurfaced On Twitter

Dani Evans recently opened up about her time on Tyra Banks‘ reality competition, America’s Next Top Model.

Evans made headlines earlier this week after a clip between her and Banks from 2007 went viral. During ANTM‘s seventh season, which Evans won, Banks told her she needed to fix the gap in her front teeth. The host, along with her panel of judges, felt the eventual Season 7 winner would have a difficult time booking photoshoots if she kept her teeth as they were. Although Evans was opposed to closing her gap, she eventually broke down and went through with the makeover.

Once the video from ANTM resurfaced online, multiple social media users expressed how seeing Banks critique Evans’ appearance affected them. Fellow model Slick Woods shared on Instagram that the clip upset her and made her think of the times she was bullied for her own gap.

In an Instagram live video, Evans said it was Woods’ words that inspired her to share her side of the story. According to Essence, she explained to her 86,300 followers she initially didn’t want to speak about the viral footage to the public.

In her video, Evans said she auditioned for ANTM to leave her hometown of Little Rock, Arkansas, and move to New York City. Once she became one of the top contestants, it was time for her and her fellow model-hopefuls to receive their makeovers.

Following her decision not to have her gap fixed, Evans was asked by Banks why she didn’t take the dental treatment. She then found out that the host specifically requested to the producers that she have the procedure done on the show. After fighting with Banks about the matter during filming, Evans said she agreed to have her gap partially closed. The model admitted her decision was solely based on the fact she wanted to win the competition and its cash prize.

“I was not going to allow something that was physical on my face to stop me from getting out to make a better life for myself. I had a laser focus goal. Nothing or no one was going to stand in my way,” Evans shared. “It wasn’t about copping out. It was about understanding what holds weight and value in my life and teeth was not one of them.”

Since her stint on reality television, Evans has been consistently working in the modeling industry. After winning ANTM, she earned a $100,000 contract with CoverGirl. She also won a contract with Ford Models and has been on the cover of both Elle and Essence.