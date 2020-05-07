Freeform Orders Quarantine Rom-Com Series ‘Finding Love In The Time Of Corona’

Freeform has ordered a four-part limited series titled Finding Love in the Time of Corona that will follow a group of characters dealing with dating mishaps amid the coronavirus pandemic, reports Variety.

The Disney-owned network hopes to begin airing the show in August. The series will be filmed, edited and produced remotely.

Good Trouble executive producers Joanna Johnson and Christine Sacani will helm the project. Robyn Meisinger from Anonymous Content will also join them.

According to the article, the series will be a “funny and hopeful look at the search for love, sex and connection amid social distancing.”

Finding Love in the Time of Corona will focus on multiple characters by telling “interwoven stories” of people who are sheltering at home. Some will try and figure out the rules of hooking up with a roommate while others will deal with the ramifications of hunkering down with an ex-flame.

“This is the perfect show for a generation who is learning to love and be loved in a time when the entire world is telling them to stay six feet apart,” said Lauren Corrao, Freeform’s executive vice president of programming.

Corrao acknowledged that figuring out how to create the show amid the lockdown has been tricky, but she feels confident in Joanna’s direction, saying she was happy to have the show set at Freeform.

In her own statement, Joanna discussed the basic human desire to find love and how “finding it in the time of Corona” might “pose unique challenges, but it won’t stop us from forging great love stories, inspiring grand romantic gestures and profound acts of kindness.”

No casting details have been announced yet.

Responses to the news have been mixed-to-negative on social media. Many social media users think the idea for the show is in poor taste, while others have said they do not wish to relive the pandemic after it passes by watching it on a fictional television show.

A few people were upset that Freeform canceled previous shows like Party of Five, Shadowhunters and Cloak and Dagger while moving forward with a project such as this one.

“When will people realize freeform is a disaster lol,” said one person.

“99% sure they cancelled three of their current series for this,” theorized another user.

Freeform’s decision follows in the footsteps of Netflix. The streaming service recently ordered a new series from Orange is the New Black creator Jenji Kohan called Social Distancing, which will be an anthology series also set during the quarantine.