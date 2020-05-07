Adrienne Bailon Shows Off Curly Hair In White Sweater & Leather Shorts

Adrienne Bailon — who is currently on the panel for The Real — took to Instagram to share a number of new photos of herself. The former 3LW member is known for showing off her outfits via the social media platform and wowed her followers with her most recent post.

The “No More (Baby I’ma Do It Right)” hitmaker stunned in a white loose-fitted sweater that she wore slightly off the shoulder. The attire displayed a hint of her decolletage, which she accessorized with a gold chain. Bailon paired the ensemble with black leather shorts that fell way above her knees and heels of the same material. She opted for a bracelet on each ankle as well as a gold watch. The singer sported her brunette curly hair down and pushed it over to one side for the occasion.

Bailon posted three images within one post. She was captured sitting down on a large chair with wooden arms and legs.

In the first shot, Bailon was photographed from a higher angle. She rested both her elbows on the arms of the chair and looked over to her right. The That’s So Raven actress showed off her striking side profile while crossing her legs over.

In the next slide, she rocked a similar pose from a slightly lower angle but placed one hand to her upper-legs.

In the third and final frame, Bailon was captured more close-up. The 36-year-old left one foot on the ground and raised the other to what appeared to be a footstool in front of her. She closed her eyes and rested her head on the back of the chair. Bailon tilted her head to the right and showed off her strong jawline.

For her caption, Bailon put lyrics to John Mayer’s song “Waiting On the World to Change.”

In the span of five hours, her post racked up more than 88,500 likes and over 715 comments, proving to be very popular with her 4.9 million followers.

“Slaying… slaying… slaying while waiting on the world to change,” one user wrote.

“You are so beautiful,” another devotee shared, adding numerous heart-eyes emoji.

“Effortless, u look so flawless,” remarked a third fan.

“These are your best yet! Beautiful in every way! Hats off to the photographer,” a fourth admirer commented.

Earlier this week, Bailon impressed her social media audience in a tied-up white T-shirt paired with high-waisted light blue jeans. She posted two of the same photos and admitted in her caption that she had edited the lighting of the photo in the first frame. Bailon’s aim was to show fans the comparison between the two shots.