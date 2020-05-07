‘The Young And The Restless’ Preview For Friday: Victor & Nikki Say ‘I Do’

The Young and the Restless preview for Friday, May 8 teases a classic episode that originally aired on September 5, 2002. In it, the Colonnade Room is featured again when Nikki and Victor exchange vows. Plus, Ashley is keeping a doozy of a secret.

Victor (Eric Braeden) and Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) remarry at the Colonnade Room, according to SheKnows Soap. This particular wedding is the third for the iconic soap couple, and they do it up right at the Colonnade Room, which happened to be the location where Nikki took it all off in an episode that aired earlier this week in an attempt to catch Victor’s eye. Nikki, of course, puts on another gorgeous white dress fit for a real-life princess even though it’s nothing like her Princess Diana-inspired gown from her first wedding to Victor.

Victoria (Heather Tom), Cassie (Camryn Grimes), and Sharon (Sharon Case) stand up for Nikki. Sharon is terribly upset, and Nick (Joshua Morrow) isn’t thrilled with her because they argued. Despite Sharon’s bad attitude, Nikki and Victor manage to have a glorious wedding day complete with white rose petals falling from the ceiling around them after they say “I do.” There’s undoubtedly nothing in the world that can ruin this moment or this third trip down the aisle for Nikki and Victor.

Of course, Nikki has no idea that Ashley (Eileen Davidson) harbors a secret that may cost Nikki and Victor their happily ever after. It seems that Ashley’s daughter Abby isn’t Brad’s (Don Diamont) daughter. In an absolutely stunning turn of events, Ashley finds herself distraught, and she has to leave the wedding before it even starts. Neither Brad nor John Abbott (Jerry Douglas) is happy about Ashley skipping out, but she insists, so Oliva (Tonya Williams) takes her home.

Once at home, though, Ashley sits down with her daughter Abby, and she makes a video. Ashley is concerned that if anything ever happens to her, nobody will know the actual truth about who Abby’s biological father is. Sure, Brad is a great dad, but he’s not actually Abby’s flesh and blood. As Victor and Nikki celebrate their love, Ashley confesses to Abby that Victor is her real dad, which is truly stunning. Of course, neither Victor nor Nikki knows the truth, and Ashley believes that her secret will remain a secret with the video tap. Of course, nothing stays a secret forever on daytime dramas, and this one will send shockwaves throughout Genoa City.