Ainsley Rodriguez Sizzles In Purple Sports Bra And Blue Shorts For Full Body Dumbbell Workout

Ainsley Rodriguez showed off her enviably defined abdominal muscles during the latest workout series on Instagram. In the shared post, the Miami-fitness model rocked a lavender sports bra and shorts as she showed her 2 million Instagram followers a full-body circuit with dumbbells.

In the first video, Ainsley performed a combination of squats and front dumbbell raises. In the caption, she suggested doing 15 repetitions per set. She also advised fans to center their weight in their heels as they lower their glutes. She also pointed out that you cand see her toes nearly raise during each repetition because her weight was focused on her heels.

In the second clip, she moved on to doing plank jacks into single-arm rows. With a dumbbell in each hand, Ainsley assumed a plank position and then jumped to spread and narrow the space between her legs. Then she brought one leg forward and raised her torso before she lifted one of the dumbbells to perform the single-arm row. In her caption, she recommended doing 12 repetitions on each leg.

The third clip saw Ainsley complete a set of squat pulses into overhead presses. This required her to perform two shallow squats before she raised the dumbbells above her shoulders. She suggested doing 20 repetitions per set for this one.

In the fourth and final video of the series, she ended the workout with a combination of regular jumping jacks and plank jacks.

In her caption, Ainsley instructed her followers to do the exercise one after the other for four rounds and to take a minute of rest in between rounds.

The post has been liked more than 13,000 times, as of this writing, and more than 400 Instagram users have commented on it. In those comments, fans thanked her for the fitness motivation.

“You inspire me, I will get there. Have to get my inspiration back,” one person wrote before adding a flexed bicep emoji to their comment.

Others complimented Ainsley’s clear physical fitness and her attractiveness.

“A, just Like a piston in a high-performance engine… you never miss a beat,” a second person added.

“You’re beautiful, very strong person,” a third Instagram user remarked.

And others seemed very eager to attempt the circuit that Ainsley demonstrated.

“Ahhh love your videos! Can’t wait to try this workout. You look fab,” a fourth Instagram user commented.

Ainsley has been sharing lots of at-home workout demonstrations of late. In one of her previous videos, she focused on training her upper body with a circuit that included bent-over rows to flys, shoulder presses to reverse lunges with bicep curls, alternating lateral to front raises, and more.

That post has been liked more than 18,000 times.