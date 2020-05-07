Natalie Roser Shows Off Backside In Cheeky Bikini For Bali Throwback

Natalie Roser added a short video clip to her page earlier this afternoon that showed her in a minuscule white bikini. The model delighted her 1.2 million fans with the sexy, skin-baring display on May 7.

The video began with Roser walking toward a set of turquoise lounge cushions that overlooked the ocean. She did not use a geotag in her post, but in her caption, she shared with fans that the video was shot a few months ago when she was vacationing in Bali. The scenery was perfect with a large white umbrella, a few wicker lounge chairs, and beautiful flower-filled trees. Roser kept her derriere facing the camera during most of the clip before she turned and flaunted her front side while she sprawled out on the cushions.

The skimpy bikini secured in the back with a clasp and had thin shoulder straps. The bright white hue popped against her gorgeous bronze skin, and the front of the piece was even more revealing. It boasted triangular cups that hardly contained Natalie’s cleavage and left her chest on display for the camera. The piece rested high on her ribs and helped draw attention to her trim upper-half.

Her bottoms were equally as sexy and barely covered her pert derriere. Its sides sat flat on her hips and accentuated her tiny midsection and back. The piece tucked into her booty and left a cheeky view of her booty visible. Natalie’s trim legs looked incredible while she walked toward the ocean to take a peek at the view.

The blond bombshell opted to go jewelry-free for the occasion, making sure all ye were glued to her incredible figure. She styled her blond, sun-drenched tresses with a middle part, and they spilled halfway down her back. Natalie appeared to be makeup-free in the photo though the camera never panned close enough for viewers to get a good glimpse.

The upload has earned plenty of attention from Roser’s fans with 4,600 likes and 73 comments in under an hour. Most Instagram users raved over her figure, while many others commented on the Bali getaway.

“And you have the most perfect bum,” one follower raved alongside a set of heart-eye emoji.

“Absolutely beautiful, nice view too,” a second social media user commented on the sizzling snapshot.

“That dream! Tell me how, invite me there,” another fan added.

Natalie has chosen to wear a white suit in many of her recent posts, including one where she posed with pals in matching bikinis. Like her most latest share, that one earned rave reviews from fans.