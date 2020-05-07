Cardi B Stuns In A Skintight Bodysuit In New Instagram Upload

Cardi B radiated beauty in her newest Instagram post, which featured the rapper posing on a bed and showcasing all of her curves in a skimpy outfit.

Cardi kneeled on a mattress in the sultry photo, placing her hands on her thighs. She lowered her head to one side and looked downwards. She arched her back, which emphasized her hourglass figure.

The hip-hop star appeared to wear a skintight black bodysuit. The bodice of the garment fit like a tank top, the sleeveless top showing off her toned arms. The cut of the shirt flaunted her voluptuous cleavage, as well as her neck piercing, a diamond stud that glinted in the light.

The ensemble rode up high on her thighs, and Cardi’s 64 million followers sneaked a peek at her large peacock feather tattoo. The outline of her enviable figure was on display, as was her curvaceous derriere.

She wore her hair in a voluminous bob. Her tresses were deeply parted and began as a bold, platinum blond, quickly transitioning into a rose gold hue before ending in a chocolate brown shade. Her locks were brushed away from her face and formed into ringlets at the ends.

Her long, square-shaped nails were lacquered with Barbie pink polish.

Cardi’s brows arched high over her eyes. She seemed to wear a thick swipe of black liner on her lids. It edged out, giving her a cat-eye appearance. Her feathery lashes curled upwards in a dramatic fashion. Her lids seemed to be dusted with a soft mocha shimmer.

Her cheekbones popped, thanks to what looked like a dusting of icy highlighter and bronzer on the apples of her cheeks. Her pout appeared to be lined with lipliner, and was filled in with a glossy sheen.

Cardi B’s fans flocked to the comments section of the photo in droves, eager to compliment the rapper on her latest look.

“U look AMAZING PUSH THRU SIS,” commented a fan in all-caps, adding a red heart, cat heart-eye, and flame emoji.

“Damn baby,” wrote a second social media user. “Another win.”

“DRIP DRIP,” shared a third follower, including a row of flame emoji.

“Baddest Woman,” complimented a fourth person, punctuating their comment with a heart.

As of press time, the picture racked up more than 1.8 million likes and garnered over 19,900 comments.

Just last week, Cardi B shared another sexy look with her Instagram followers. That upload featured the rapper sporting cotton candy pink hair and wearing iridescent bike shorts.