Qimmah Russo Wears A Silver Micro Bikini While Perched On A Tire In Double-Photo Update

Fitness trainer Qimmah Russo titillated her 1.2 million Instagram followers on Thursday afternoon with a saucy double-photo update showing her wearing a silver micro bikini while sitting on the edge of a giant tire.

The 25-year-old’s itty-bitty swimsuit barely covered the entirety of her breasts. The majority of her cleavage and curves were left on display. Her taut abdomen was visible above her string panties, and she also showcased her toned thighs. As a fitness model, Qimmah works hard at keeping her body sculpted, and her incredibly muscular arms were exhibited in both of her latest uploads. It appeared she might have used oil to give her skin a natural shine.

Qimmah posed for the first photograph by sitting on the edge of the tire with her legs slightly spread. She dangled her hands between them while she looked off to the side of the camera. For the second pic, she stood next to the tire with one foot propped up as she smiled coyly while looking at something outside of the frame.

She left her long, curly, dark hair loose, maneuvering it to where it best suited her for each picture. It appeared that she used a light layer of makeup to highlight her natural beauty. It looked like Qimmah filled in her parted lips with pink lipstick and then finished her look with eyeshadow, and mascara applied to her eyes.

“Step into your most Authentic Self, and Embrace it,” she wrote in her caption, punctuating her statement with a heart exclamation emoji.

She also tagged her photographer in her post.

Within three hours of going live, the model’s post earned more than 14,900 likes and over 200 comments. Many of her fans were blown away by her musculature, and dozens of people poured into her comments section to tell her how sexy she looked in her revealing bikini.

“Okay, now gimme those eyes,” wrote one fan, inserting a blow kiss emoji and a pink double heart emoji to their remark.

“She has style and beautiful features that make her so beautiful like a supermodel with muscles,” gushed a second person, adding several red hearts to their comment.

“You’re so buff and pretty my GAWD,” raved a third admirer.

“Extremely Beautiful all the way around,” chimed in a fourth devotee.

Yesterday, Qimmah shared new photographs of herself wearing a denim jacket with nothing beneath it. On her lower half, she wore form-fitting black leggings with slits cut into the fabric. The upload earned more than 36,000 likes.