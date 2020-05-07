Gabby Epstein Reveals Her Body In Vintage-Style Polaroid Pictorial

Australian actress, Instagram star and influencer Gabby Epstein continues to have fun in the sun for all her fans to see. On Thursday, the 26-year-old uploaded a series of vintage-style Polaroid photos in a post geo-tagged to Desert Hot Springs, California that feature Epstein injecting new life into her otherwise arid surroundings. And while temperatures in Desert Hot Springs have been over 105 degrees Fahrenheit this week, Epstein clearly brought a heat all her own.

Gabby’s 2.3 million Instagram followers were treated to her sultry image in a variety of poses with the most recent photo shoot. Those pictures bear a distinctly throwback vibe that is perhaps only possible through the use of an instant camera.

In the first picture, Epstein’s tight posterior is prominently displayed in a side-to-rear-view shot. Her left leg is resting up on a ledge, adding extra tilt and curve to her petite, yet sinuous shape. Her pink lips are parted slightly, allowing her tongue to peek out from between them and her eyes are hidden by shades on heart-shaped frames. As if that weren’t enough to love already, Gabby’s wavy, blonde hair seemingly sways with a gentle breeze and a cold Corona is in her hand.

Although her light blue bikini is a one-piece, it still fails to leave much to the imagination as large areas of her lightly tanned skin are exposed to the elements.

The second photo is a straight-on shot of Epstein, still clutching her beer and flipping the bird at the camera in a manner most mischievous. That is followed by a wider shot revealing both of her white cowboy boots as she stands with her hip cocked slightly to one side and her beverage held out in front of her. The fourth and final shot shows Gabby sitting on the ledge with her forearms resting on her thighs and her legs spread almost seductively.

Unsurprisingly, fans are feeling the heat with this pictorial, burning up Epstein’s notifications to the tune of 20,000 likes in just two hours. And, as ever, they’re making their affection for her sexy form known in a major way in the comments.

“Doll,” stated one fan simply, with a heart emoji added to the comment.

“Vintage – love it” wrote another, who clearly appreciates the artistry in the photos as much as they do with Gabby’s poses and her natural beauty.

This isn’t the first time Gabby Epstein has sizzled for the summer. On May 5, she posed poolside in a barely-there bikini top for a photo that was similarly snapped by Natalie Imgraben photography, as reported by The Inquisitr.