Gabrielle Union Says Multiple Black Actors Can’t Afford Their Bills During The Coronavirus Pandemic

Gabrielle Union recently shared how the COVID-19 pandemic has specifically affected black actors and entertainers.

Soon after the novel coronavirus became more prevalent in the U.S., many film and television studios had to halt production indefinitely. On Tuesday, May 5, Union spoke to model Sharam Diniz about the recent changes in the entertainment industry via Instagram live, as quoted by People. She explained during the chat that many black actors are have been financially hurt after going months without working. She said some entertainers aren’t sure when they will see their next job, and have little to no savings.

“For all of the Oprah [Winfrey]’s and the people who have just a lot, a lot, a lot, a lot of money, most of us are one or two checks away from not having money to pay for all of our things,” Union admitted. “So this stoppage of work and money is impacting marginalized celebrities the most.”

Shortly after the chat, Union and Diniz’s conversation was shared on other social media sites. The actress was then criticized for only speaking about how black actors are struggling during the pandemic. Following the backlash, Union took to Twitter to explain what she meant by her remarks.

“DEFINITELY not comparing struggles. The question that was asked if you watch the whole thing was SPECIFICALLY about how this is impacting Hollywood/Black Hollywood,” she said. ” I have been at every level of the game so I speak from personal experience.”

After her initial tweet, Union encouraged her millions of followers to share their thoughts on the matter. She retweeted a user who pointed out that many black entertainers earn less than their white counterparts. In another tweet, Union said actors who are less visible and have fewer years of experience were struggling before the pandemic occurred.

Throughout her acting career, Union has been vocal about issues pertaining to black entertainers in the industry. Last November, Union made headlines after it was revealed she was fired from her judging gig on America’s Got Talent. Although fellow judge Julianne Hough was also let go from the show, it was Union’s actions that reportedly affected her job.

During her one season on AGT, Union allegedly reported racially insensitive remarks that were made behind the scenes. While Union has refrained from talking about the specific incident, she did encourage black entertainers to stand up when they see something wrong on set. After she was axed, Union received support from several colleagues, including Ellen Pompeo and Patricia Arquette.