Naomi Campbell Shot & Styled Her Own Cover For Essence’s 50th Anniversary Issue

The photo shoot was completed entirely with an iPhone.

Supermodel Naomi Campbell has been a powerhouse in the modeling industry since the age of 15. The 49-year-old superstar has proved she’s not only talented in front of a camera, but also behind one.

On Tuesday, May 5, the London native posted a tweet featuring her latest cover work for the 50th anniversary issue of Essence Magazine. Campbell completed the photo shoot with her iPhone while being self-isolated at home.

“It was a very special honor and unusual experience for me to be able to shoot and style my own cover for Essence‘ 50th Anniversary Issue. While it was a sad reminder for me of all the people in media and production who are not able to work due to the coronavirus,” Campbell captioned in the tweet.

The model was also responsible for her own styling, hair, and makeup.

The cover featured Campbell wearing a flowing white dress accented with triangular and circular patterns in black, red, green, and brown. The garment also had a loosely tied black bow that resembled a satin material that sat below Campbell’s bosom.

In the cover photo, she can be seen sitting on a light wood set of stairs with a backdrop resembling a cloudy blue sky.

She credited the vintage garment being designed by Karl Lagerfield for the luxury Parisian fashion brand Chloe in an Instagram post.

Campbell also posted another Instagram update with a second and third look that will be featured in the issue. The first photo was a layered tangerine-colored dress with red and black patterns throughout.

The garment resembled traditional African clothing which could potentially be a tribute to Campbell’s Afro-Jamaican ethnicity.

The second photo of the same carousel was a side profile of Campbell in a navy blue, periwinkle, aquamarine, and white headdress. The photo looked as though she was standing outside next to a glass door.

Through an Instagram video posted on Essence’s profile, fans learned the magazine’s Chief Content and Creative Officer MoAna Luu and Campbell collaboratively videochatted through FaceTime to create the shoot.

Campbell’s announcement tweet received over 2,000 retweets and over 13,000 likes with many comments rejoicing the creativity, innovation, and overall hard work Campbell has displayed throughout her years in the modeling industry.

NBC New York reported this will be Campbell’s seventh appearance on the cover, however the model will be the first in Essence history to shoot and style her own cover via an iPhone.

The May/June issue will be released on Tuesday, May 12.