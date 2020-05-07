Kayleigh McEnany Previously Slammed Donald Trump: ‘I Don’t Think He Is A Serious Candidate’

CNN has resurfaced 2015 comments from Donald Trump‘s new White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany, who previously worked as a political analyst for the network. According to the report, McEnany was critical of Trump during his 2016 presidential campaign.

In June 2015, McEnany appeared on CNN and suggested that Trump’s comments about Mexican immigrants and crime were racist.

“To me, a racist statement is a racist statement,” she said. “I don’t like what Donald Trump said.”

During the same appearance, Enany expressed skepticism over Trump’s campaign, which she implied was spectacle over substance.

“Donald Trump has shown himself to be a showman, I don’t think he is a serious candidate. I think it is a sideshow. It’s not within the mainstream of the candidates.”

In another June 2015 appearance on the network, McEnany said that Trump’s fixation on the U.S.-Mexico border was aimed at a “real problem” but suggested his approach was “very unartful, very inappropriate.” In a subsequent appearance on the network, she called Trump a “a Republican in name only” and urged him to apologize for his comments on Mexican migrants.

Outside of CNN, McEnany also appeared on Fox Business in June of 2015 and expressed similar criticism of the president. According to McEnany, Trump, who was polling second in New Hampshire at the time, didn’t deserve the position.

“I appreciate his boldness and I think some of his rhetoric got the base excited, but it is not welcome rhetoric,” she said, again pointing to Trump’s controversial comments on Mexican migrants.

Kayleigh McEnany has spouted birtherism, defended Trump’s Access Hollywood tape comments, and once stated that the president has never lied to the American people. Now this former Fox News commentator is one of the youngest White House press secretaries ever (???? @pjayevans) pic.twitter.com/rTFqGuiNOm — NowThis (@nowthisnews) May 7, 2020

As reported by The Guardian, McEnany has already been making waves in her new position, and she appears to have had a change of heart on the real estate mogul. She called Trump “the most accessible president in history” and even took aim at some of the president’s common targets, including the FBI and the World Health Organization.

McEnany’s view of Trump appeared to shift before her new position. In a piece for Rolling Stone, Tim Miller noted that McEnany previously argued in favor of Trump after his controversial “grab them by the p*ssy” comment and also — like Trump often does — took aim at former President Barack Obama, who she suggested was the founder of Islamic State.

Miller also drew many parallels between McEnany’s approach to her new position and Trump. In particular, Miller said McEnany has taken on the “Trump brand” of avoiding any modesty and never admitting to wrongdoing — the latter a character trait of Trump’s McEnany previously criticized.