New Orleans Saints 2020 Schedule: Tom Brady’s First Game As A Buc, Four In Prime Time, Christmas Day

Fans of the New Orleans Saints can’t wait to see the 2020 schedule, but leaks are giving them an early look at what’s to come. Drew Brees is coming back for another season in the Big Easy, but their schedule looks like his path to the Super Bowl will not be easy. If the leaks are to be believed, the Saints will have four games in prime time, a Christmas Day contest, and the team will welcome Tom Brady in his debut as a Tampa Bay Buccaneer.

The Inquisitr reported early on Thursday that the Saints will face the Minnesota Vikings in an unexpected game on December 25. Hoping to pull some viewers against the usual NBA games, the NFL is hoping to make it a very merry holiday for everyone.

The NFL won’t release the schedule until 7:30 p.m. ET on Thursday night, and that means nothing is official until that time. If these leaks hold, the Saints are going to have an entertaining schedule ahead of them in 2020.

According to NewOrleans.Football, the Saints will open the season by hosting a divisional foe in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. That game will mark Tom Brady’s first appearance with his new team, and it will take place on September 13.

Jonathan Bachman / Getty Images

Their opening contest will signal what’s in store for fans, as the two strongest teams in the NFC South face one another. Brady will go up against a potent Saints secondary, which is bringing back Malcolm Jenkins, who left the Eagles in the offseason.

Saints Wire is reporting that the Saints will have four games in prime time during the 2020 season, and two of them are back-to-back. In Week 2, the Saints will head to Las Vegas to play the Raiders on Monday Night Football. Week 3 will have the Saints return to New Orleans for a game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday Night Football.

New Orleans will play on Monday night again in Week 5 when they welcome the Los Angeles Chargers into the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. In Week 9, the Saints will play Brady and Bucs again on Sunday Night Football, but this time in Tampa.

New Orleans currently has their bye week scheduled for Week 6.

As Thursday rolled on, Jeff Duncan of The Athletic has been keeping fans updated.

The Saints' schedule has a rare swing of back-to-back-to-back road games in Weeks 12-14: • W12: at Broncos

• W13: at Falcons

• W14: at Eagles — Jeff Duncan (@JeffDuncan_) May 7, 2020

The Saints will host the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs in Week 15 (Dec. 20) at the Superdome. — Jeff Duncan (@JeffDuncan_) May 7, 2020

The New Orleans Saints look to have a tough road ahead of them in 2020, but their schedule is not official until the league releases it later this evening.