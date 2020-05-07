Meghan McCain Praises Joe Biden’s Empathy & Reveals He Gave Her Strength Before Her Dad’s Death

On Thursday, The View co-host Meghan McCain revealed that former Vice President Joe Biden helped bring her peace and gave her strength the day before her father, Senator John McCain passed away.

Meghan retweeted a New York Times opinion article written by former Democratic campaign advisor, Lis Smith, “How Joe Biden Can Defeat Trump From His Basement,” and she added her own commentary, which echoed that of the author.

“The day before my Dad passed, I was so distraught I couldn’t stop shaking and vomiting. NO ONE could calm me down, not my mom or my husband. Joe called me to check in, talked me through what it was going to happen soon, and then prayed with me. It gave me the strength to keep on.”

In the article, Smith pointed out that the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee has several strengths. His greatest strength, according to Smith, is his empathy. She noted that Biden’s palpable empathy, which comes across well on TV, isn’t something that can be taught. Meghan’s real-life example of how the former vice president helped her through one of the most challenging times in her life, gives a real-life example of the type of person Biden is for people in his life and for the United States.

This is Uncle Joe’s best debate yet. Looking and speaking like a leader who rises to the occasion during an international crisis and can handle it’s magnitude. Bernie is saying the same things he always says – same things before the apocalypse came! #DemDebate pic.twitter.com/gS34ltJ8Vm — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) March 16, 2020

It’s no secret that Meghan and Biden share a close relationship. In mid-March, she praised the former vice president for sounding like a leader who can rise to the occasion amidst a crisis after one of the Democratic presidential debates. In 2017, Biden appeared on The View, and he comforted McCain about her father’s devastating diagnosis. On the show, Meghan often speaks highly of the former vice president.

According to The Hill, Meghan, who is a Republican, indicated that she would vote for Biden in 2020, and she explained that Biden had shepherded her through her father’s death. In contrast, Trump said terrible things about Meghan’s late father, further increasing her pain. Trump said that Senator McCain, who was a prisoner of war, wasn’t a hero, and he also noted that he prefers soldiers who weren’t captured. The co-host indicated that Trump has made her mother cry many times.

For Meghan, politics is personal, and she is going to vote for the person and not the political party. She hopes that after November, the U.S. will end up with a president who helps people get over their fear and anger instead of fanning the flames. Her recent tweet in support of Biden appears to show she’s still one of his fans.